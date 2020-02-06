Amy Lung, COO of HealthMine to Moderate Panel: 'Population Health and Care Management Strategies: Leveraging Data, Technology, and a Multi-Pronged Approach to Target Care Coordination Efforts' at Medicaid Innovations Forum on February 6th

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Lung, COO of HealthMine, will moderate a panel on Thursday, February 6th at Medicaid Innovations Forum from 4:20 - 5:00pm at The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. The panel discussion is entitled: 'Population Health and Care Management Strategies: Leveraging Data, Technology, and a Multi-Pronged Approach to Target Care Coordination Efforts'.

Lung has led the strategy for top-rated Medicaid health plan performance and collaborated to win two state Medicaid RFPs. Her contributions have been instrumental in capturing significant revenue return in Medicare Star Programs and Medicaid Withhold Programs.

In addition, at the Medicaid Innovations Forum, Lung will be a panelist on February 6th, at 11:10AM on 'Addressing Social Determinants of Health: Helping Vulnerable Populations Thrive through Community Partnerships and Targeted Interventions'. Questions to be addressed in this interactive session include:

What kinds of innovative partnerships are insurers establishing within the community to better address patients' diverse needs?

How are Medicaid plans and their partners utilizing data and advanced analytics to identify high-risk members who are in need of targeted interventions?

How can Medicaid managed care organizations scale up their relationships with community-based organizations to meet state mandates for reaching a wider swath of at-risk members?

How can technology and other vendors support Medicaid MCOs as they respond to state RFPs with increasing demands around social determinants?

What are some innovative models taking place around the country to address care barriers and what are some early learnings that can be applied to other models?

About Amy Lung:

Amy Lung, COO of HealthMine, is a national conference speaker, specialized in teaching the art and science of health improvement. She is certified as an Improvement Advisor from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and holds a LEAN for Healthcare certification through UCLA extension. Her experience and capabilities from these specialized trainings help her to derive data-driven strategies that produce measurable results.

About HealthMine, Inc.

HealthMine is a health reward and engagement company that empowers plans to improve member health through smart rewards and incentives. Our analytic platform is designed to aggregate data and utilize advanced algorithms with combined population health and quality improvement disciplines to help plans thrive. Health plans and organizations have utilized HealthMine's services since 2008 to enhance or supplement targeted member engagement strategies. We offer one solution to motivate health actions and reward any member. We encourage members to complete clinical health actions, providing smarter rewards distribution and member satisfaction. HealthMine is online at www.healthmine.com

