Amy Rall Joins DMI as President of Federal

Award-Winning Government and Technology Leader to Lead Federal Solutions Team

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global leader in digital transformation services, announced today that Amy Rall has joined as president of its federal group. In this role she will oversee the company's entire federal government business, which includes federal civilian, federal health, Department of Defense, and national security portfolios.

"Technology underpins the federal government's ability to deliver on its mission and at DMI, we are committed to driving innovation to where it has the most impact," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "Success requires bold leaders that inspire change, encourage government-industry collaboration, and bring new ways to sustainably develop, maintain, and advance technology for good. Amy is just that kind of leader, and we are thrilled to have her leading our federal team as we continue to deliver on the promise of digital government and public service value."

Amy brings nearly thirty years of experience in technology leadership roles and has been recognized as an expert and innovator, winning the 2017 FCW Fed 100 award for her work supporting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mission critical programs.

"It is an exciting time to join DMI and already I am very impressed with the strength of our offerings, breadth of accounts, and the exceptional talent and culture of our teams," said Amy Rall, president of federal at DMI. "This is a unique time in the federal marketplace, where a mid-size company with outstanding commercial capabilities and deep federal mission understanding will stand out because of our ability to truly partner with agencies to achieve their digital transformation goals. I look forward to driving the next phase of our growth as we help solve some of government's most challenging problems."

Prior to joining DMI, Amy was the CEO of Linkware Group which successfully delivered AI/ML and DevSecOps border management technologies for governments. She also served as the Senior Vice President of the Homeland and Critical Infrastructure business unit at SAIC and Unisys and was recognized for outstanding leadership and client delivery for work supporting border management, transportation, and protection of critical infrastructure. Throughout her career she has provided leadership to IT teams focused on developing mission critical systems that enable integration of key technologies including enterprise IT, biometrics, computer vision, mobile, cloud, and AI/ML and across the federal government.

About DMI

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

SOURCE DMI