Amy Salzhauer And Greg Miller Join The Board Of ABM Respiratory Care

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care, a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel integrated airway clearance and ventilation solutions, announced today the appointment of Amy Salzhauer and Greg Miller to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Salzhauer currently serves as a Founder and Managing Partner at Good Growth Capital (GGC), an early-stage venture capital firm known for its exceptional expertise in finding, cultivating, and assessing complex science and technology start-ups based in Charleston, SC and Boston, MA. Mr. Miller recently retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Genuine Parts Company, a $19 billion service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts (NAPA / Repco / Alliance Automotive Group) and industrial replacement parts (Motion Industries).

"Amy and Greg represent the exceptional technology development and finance executives we were seeking to add to our Board as we build it out to support our US market entry and international expansion while launching a portfolio of innovative respiratory care products," said Peter H Soderberg, Chairman of the Board. "Amy, who has deep roots in the medical technology and digital health communities, has nurtured a number of highly successful medtech startups. Greg, who brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of global information technology strategy and finance, has held senior financial and operating leadership positions with several large companies."

"The management team is thrilled to have Amy and Greg join our board of directors," Vinay Joshi, CEO of ABM Respiratory Care, commented, "Their appointment comes at a critical time for the company as we build our commercial and financial operations in the US. We will seek to leverage their expertise and experience as we execute our corporate strategy."

Ms. Salzhauer was previously the CEO of Ignition Ventures, where she and her team helped to transfer technologies ranging from chip-based fuel cells and self-organizing networks to selective brain cooling, and the world's most accurate scale, helping to create companies worth over US $1 billion. She has many recognitions including being selected by the World Economic Forum as one of its one hundred top "Global Leaders for Tomorrow," being chosen multiple times as a top "40 Under 40" business leader, serving on multiple profit and non-profit boards, and being featured on the covers of several business magazines. Ms. Salzhauer holds an MBA from MIT; an M.Phil in Plant Sciences from Cambridge University where she was a Herschel Smith Harvard Scholar; and an A.B. magna cum laude from Harvard University.

Mr. Miller joined Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) in 2011 as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with the US Automotive Parts Group division, the largest business segment of GPC, where he had responsibility for finance & accounting, information technology and strategy development. Starting in 2016, he was promoted to SVP / EVP and Chief information Officer of Genuine Parts Company, where he led a large global team executing high value digital transformation projects. Prior to joining Genuine Parts Company, Mr. Miller started with Hillenbrand Industries in 2001 as the Vice President Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and was subsequently promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2005. In 2008, Mr. Miller helped transform Hillenbrand Industries into two public companies and assumed the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) from 2008 to 2010, where he was responsible for all aspects of global corporate and business unit finance. Mr. Miller has held many financial and operational leadership roles with increasing responsibilities in various industries including Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE: NWL) and Deloitte & Touche prior to 2001. He has served on the board of Auto Accessories Garage.com and Mitchell1, a division of Snap-On Incorporated. Mr. Miller holds an undergraduate degree from University of Northern Iowa and earned a certification in the Advanced Management Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About ABM Respiratory Care

Founded in 2017, ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing the healthcare industry by developing intelligent, clinically differentiated and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. Our connected platform is designed to improve the standard of care for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, www.abmrc.com.

