Amy Ward Joins Owl Rock Capital as Managing Director to Lead New London Office

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital ("Owl Rock"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Amy Ward ­as Managing Director in the firm's new London office. Ward joins as the first employee in London, and will oversee Owl Rock's institutional client service and business development for the European market.

Douglas Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and Craig Packer, Co-Founders of Owl Rock Capital Partners, said: "Amy has an exceptional network and is a great leader. We look forward to having her lead the charge as we expand our business in Europe and broaden our global investor base."

"I'm delighted to have joined Owl Rock," said Ward. "The firm has established great partnerships with our clients and we look forward to building strong relationships with European institutions."

Ward most recently served as a Partner of Pollen Street Capital, where she was responsible for fundraising and investor relations. Prior to Pollen Street, she was Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Chenavari Investment Managers with overall IR responsibility for all products at the firm, including managed accounts and co-mingled funds in private credit strategies. From 2008 to 2013, Ward headed Investor Relations at JCAM Global Fund. She also worked at the New York office of GoldenTree Asset Management where she focused on developing and expanding institutional investor relationships. Ward holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from University of Wales, Cardiff.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital, together with its subsidiaries ("Owl Rock"), is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing seeks to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

