Amy Wierenga Joins GCM Grosvenor as Chief Risk Officer

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Amy Wierenga has joined the firm as Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Wierenga will report to Fred Pollock, GCM Grosvenor's Chief Investment Officer, and be responsible for risk management in support of the firm's global alternatives investment activities. In this capacity, Ms. Wierenga will oversee risk underwriting on new investments as well as risk associated with portfolio construction, and will contribute to a continued elevation of the firm's overall risk analytics framework. Ms. Wierenga will also join the firm's investment committees, which approve investment activity across the hedge fund, credit, private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies.

Ms. Wierenga brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. She joins GCM Grosvenor from Blue Mountain Capital Management, where she spent 12 years in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Risk Officer.

"The breadth and complexity of our business requires a highly thoughtful and disciplined approach to risk management," said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor's President. "Amy brings the necessary experience and vision to advance our risk management efforts across our entire platform and help us deliver comprehensive investment solutions to clients with efficiency and transparency."

"I am excited to join the GCM Grosvenor team," said Ms. Wierenga. "I see opportunities to add value from day one, particularly in the current market environment, and I look forward to continuing to build upon the robust risk management framework that the firm has in place today."

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative investment firm with $55 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, credit, private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and multi-asset class opportunistic investments. The firm has specialized in alternatives since 1971 and is dedicated to unlocking value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals from diverse backgrounds serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

