AmyGB Announces its Latest Expansion in North America

AmyGB's Intelligent Automation products range from deciphering unstructured text communication to document processing using IDP. The expansion of their footprint will provide AmyGB.ai with a diverse landscape of demand for cross-country trade and investment.

With a basket of products that work cohesively with each other to provide an omnichannel automation platform that improves process efficiency and customer experience, AmyGB has launched global expansion with its flagship product - MailERA® 2.0, an end to end email response automation platform that resolves customer queries instantly, reducing the average response time by 98%. The NLP based pattern recognition software capable of deciphering unstructured text data can be extended to omnichannel communication platforms with Assisted Closure, AmyGB's patented text automation platform that can resolve multiple queries simultaneously. AmyGB also deploys its proprietary IDP platform VisionERA, to automate complex business process workflows involving heavy document processing.

"Our products seamlessly integrate with leading global CRMs such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Zoho, Freshworks etc, to provide out of the box solutions requiring minimum time and data. We have established significant domain authority in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce," says Sowmya Sriram, Cofounder & Chief Marketing Officer. "We are extremely excited. We hire the best talent across the globe and are confident that our strategic launch in North America will help establish and strengthen our global presence."

About AmyGB:

AmyGB.ai is an ISO 27001 certified Deep Tech company that builds Intelligent Automation solutions to enable process efficiency and improve Customer Experience with simplified, out-of-the-box product modules using proprietary, state of the art technology using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, NLP and Computer Vision. It has been instrumental in facilitating organizations to simplify complex, paper-dependent and data-intensive operations to achieve digital transformation through Intelligent Automation.

