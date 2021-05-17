Amynta's BTIS Earns Top Honors by Insurance Business America
May 17, 2021, 14:09 ET
ROCKLIN, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), its managing general agency focused on serving small businesses with end to end insurance solutions, has been awarded both the Five-Star MGA and All-Star MGA designations by Insurance Business America (IBA) for 2021.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized with these awards. This is the fourth Five-Star MGA award and the second All-Star MGA award for BTIS," said Paul & Jeff Hohlbein, Co-Presidents of BTIS. "We are truly humbled by the accolades and greatly appreciate the feedback from our agency partners. We strive to excel in these areas daily."
BTIS achieved Five-Star MGA and All-Star MGA status after receiving high ratings from retail producers in each of the ten categories below. This designation recognizes the exceptional services of a select group of wholesaler brokers and MGA partners. To learn more, view the full article here.
- Overall responsiveness
- Technical expertise and product knowledge
- Pricing
- Ability to place niche or emerging risks
- Range of products
- Reputation
- Marketing support
- Compensation
- Technology/automation
- Geographical reach
About Amynta
Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.
