Amyris Launches Purecane™ Brand Sweetener Direct to Consumers

The scientists at Amyris have used their world-class technology platform to create a commercial product that is sustainable and natural. Purecane Brand Sweetener is also known as fermented sugarcane Rebaudioside M. It is made through a patented fermentation process, that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no-calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals. The result is a revolutionary sweetener that has an amazing taste and is free from health worries.

"Purecane brings the sweet out of sugarcane without the calories," said Amyris President & CEO John Melo. "Millions of people struggle to reduce the amount of added sugar that they consume. The health risks are familiar to all of us. We're delighted to bring the best tasting, natural sweetener direct to consumers. In addition to purecane.com consumers will soon be able to buy on other e-commerce platforms. They will also soon find Purecane as an ingredient in many other consumer food and beverage brands."

The first product available for sale on purecane.com is a 100-count box of Purecane packets.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as future sale of Purecane in new channels, use of Purecane as an ingredient in other brands and anticipated Purecane brand growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Purecane, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

