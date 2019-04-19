AMYRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc. - AMRS

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 3, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMRS), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Amyris and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-amrs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 3, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Amyris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 19, 2019, the Company disclosed that its 2018 annual report would not be filed timely due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018"; that it "may have further deficiencies to report"; and that "there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern."

On this news, the price of Amyris' shares plummeted.

The case is Mulderrig v. Amyris, Inc., 4:19cv1765.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

