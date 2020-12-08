Amy's Attic Self Storage to Open New Location in Waco, TX

WACO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Attic Self Storage is proud to announce the opening of their newest location in Waco, Texas. Conveniently located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and WACO ISD Stadium, the new state-of-the-art storage facility is adjacent to Central Texas Marketplace and is located at 4700 New Road Ave. Waco, Texas 76711. This new Waco storage facility offers over 100,000 square feet of storage units and is the eighth storage facility locally owned and operated by Amy's Attic Self Storage in beautiful Central Texas.

The opening day for leasing the new storage units is set to be on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The new Waco storage facility offers the following features/amenities:

Clean, Secure, Climate-Controlled Storage Units ( several hundred units are available for rent at this new location in Waco )

) Wide Range of Storage Unit Sizes Available

Competitive Rates - Storage Units for all Budgets

Wide Aisles & Large Elevators

Less than 2 miles from I-35

Touchless Renting via a Self-Service Rental Kiosk

Covered Unloading Area

ADA Accessible Parking

10% Active Military Discounts

Student Pricing ( go Baylor Bears ! )

) 24-hour Video Monitoring / Surveillance Cameras

Free Move-In Truck ( requires advance notice/reservation )

) Electronic Gates (24/7 Gate Access)

Month-to-Month Flexible Leasing

Annual Discounts

Pest Control

Records Storage

Autopay ( with No Convenience Fees )

) Amy's Customer Care Guarantee

What Sets Us Apart

Amy's stands for "Always Minding You." Unlike facilities owned by large corporate / "Wall Street" self-storage conglomerates, Amy's Attic Self Storage focuses on customer care and community involvement. With our Customer Care Guarantee, we make storing and accessing your valuables convenient and cost-effective. As part of our commitment to the local community, we also offer discounts for members of the U.S. military, first responders, and school district employees. We're proud to be able to now bring our community-focused brand of self-storage to the Waco, Texas community.

"Amy's Attic Self Storage facilities are always clean and well-kept/very consistent. I particularly like Amy's Attic because it's a chain of storage facilities that doesn't feel like a chain, but rather like a family-owned business that tries hard to be the safest, cleanest storage place."

– Kenny Vanover

For additional information about this new self-storage facility in Waco, including specific pricing and availability, please contact us by phone at (254) 651-1579.

About Amy's Attic Self Storage

Amy's Attic Self Storage has proudly served Central Texas since 2004, with eight locations in towns across the region. Amy's Attic Self Storage is a leader in the Texas community for both residential and commercial storage needs. With clean, climate-controlled units and a robust insurance program, we are the best option for self-storage in Central Texas. Our secure storage units are climate-controlled, monitored at all hours, and highly accessible. For more information on Amy's Attic Self Storage, please visit our website at https://www.amysatticss.com.

PR Contact: Bob Vamvas, (855) 426-9728

