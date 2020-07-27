"An American Breakthrough," New Podcast from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Launches

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) launched a new podcast, "An American Breakthrough," which will feature mayors from across America discussing the biggest challenges facing cities, including COVID-19, police reform and issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The podcast will be hosted by Conference President Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

For the first episode of the "An American Breakthrough," Conference Vice President Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Conference Second Vice President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined Mayor Fischer to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in our nation's cities, plus the urgent need for Congress to provide direct fiscal assistance to all cities given their catastrophic revenue losses as a result of COVID-19. The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms. To subscribe, see here.

"America is at a pivotal crossroads, and local leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to take on the critical, interconnected issues facing communities across the country. From police reform and racial justice to COVID-19 response and systemic poverty, mayors are committed to taking on these challenges and achieving our nation's innate promise of liberty, prosperity, and justice for all. This new podcast will help facilitate these important conversations, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss how we can together power an American breakthrough," said USCM President Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Listen to "An American Breakthrough" on usmayors.org/podcasts.

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors , or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors .

