"An American Company is Making Your Sleep their Number One Priority"

Down and Feather makes their products here in the U.S.A and also offers a ten year guarantee.

Customers can take the company's "pillow quiz" to help them find the perfect pillow. When it comes to purchasing pillows, there are many choices from firm to soft and feathered to down. Down and Feather CEO and founder David Smith wanted his customers to get the best night's sleep and " help people demystify which pillow would be great for them."

The pillow company now offers their "perfect pillow policy" to all of their customers.

"You can now send your pillow back to us and for one full year from the date of purchase will make your pillow thinner or thicker for free, and then will ship it back to you for free," says Smith

When customers log on to the company's website they can also spin "the wheel of fortune" for a free item or discounted promo code.

The customized pillows are available online at downandfeathercompany.com as well as the pillow quiz.

SOURCE The Down and Feather Company