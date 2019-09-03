An American Conversation Podcast™ Serves Up Wildly Entertaining Commentary on Politics, Culture and Current Events With Wit, Humor and Just a Splash of Political Incorrectness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An American Conversation Podcast™ is the place where four real Americans, with very different backgrounds, politics and worldviews, come together to discuss current events, politics and culture. Frequently they host special guests from around the country. Set in their local bar Rose, Leland, David and Chris go deep into subjects with no filters or inhibitions. Saying what they believe should be said, but often is not due to the current environment we live in today. If you have an opinion, you will immediately identify with one of the hosts and feel part of the gang. Informative, interesting, entertaining and always funny.

Rose Medina – The Creator & Feminist – says, "We are in a time of such polarization in the overall culture and politics. I started this podcast to show you could bring people together with very strong opposing views, have intense discussions about the disagreements but remain civil, humorous and friends in the end. Most importantly gain an appreciation of the other's point of view, laugh and enjoy each other."

David Palombo – The Average Working Republican White Guy – David describes the podcast this way: "If you are looking for another podcast where the hosts are regurgitating and yelling the current talking points of their respective side, this is not for you. You will get a unique perspective on the issues with humor and very little political correctness from the average American."

Leland Heflin – The Comedian – "I immediately embraced Rose's vision for the project. There is so much division among people in the culture today. People are not going to stop talking, they will continue arguing, they will continue disagreeing. What could be better than injecting humor into a debate of serious subjects? A good laugh heals a lot of hurts and this country is hurting right now, we need to laugh."

Chris Lopez – The Sane Libertarian – "I feel our team is creating a podcast that inspires conversation & debate where every voice is represented. This is about bringing private experiences into the public forum & having fun in the process. I'm having a blast."

Current Episodes – Celebrity Entrepreneur Magnus Walker, Guns, Homelessness, Donald & Melania Trump, the 2020 Debates, White Privilege, Jeffry Epstein/Sex Trafficking and other relevant news.

Upcoming Episodes – Animal Rights, Me Too Movement, Reparations/Racism, Child Sex Abuse & the Catholic Church, Consumerism, LGBTQ and much more.

You can find us on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, YouTube, TuneIn, Spreaker, Podbean, SoundCloud, Google Play, CastBox, Radio Public and our website.

An American Conversation Podcast is four ordinary Americans striking up conversations with opposing views, in a fun, alcohol induced space, Anywhere, in a Bar, in America. With the understanding that as Americans, we can Agree or Disagree but most importantly, we can laugh hysterically, sometimes not be PC, have a great exchange of words, possibly learn something, not agree on one thing & still be friends for the next round of drinks. Listen in, be that Fly on the Wall.

