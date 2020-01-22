An Analysis of Europe's Passenger Car & Light Commercial Vehicle Filters Aftermarket; 2018-2025
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Filters Aftermarket in Europe, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers passenger car and light commercial vehicle filter aftermarket, in terms of volume (in million units) and value ( million) across the EU 28. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channels of the four product types: cabin air filter, air intake filter, oil filter, and fuel filter. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.
The EU28 filters aftermarket is set to see growth in unit shipment, in line with VIO growth. The growing penetration of alternative powertrains, electric-based powertrains in particular, limits overall growth. Higher demand for higher-spec filters allows for marginal improvement in some filter types. This causes revenues growth to outperform unit shipment growth.
Higher growth is forecast to take place in the premium cabin air filter segment, a sweet spot for revenue and unit shipment growth. With the growing penetration of electric vehicles and cabin air filters being powertrain independent, the demand patterns for cabin air filters will be more stable than for internal-combustion-dependent filters.
The uptake of in-tank fuel filters has a negative effect on the demand for inline and cartridge filter types over the forecast period but offers portfolio opportunities for manufacturers of in-tank fuel filters.
Market consolidation is reflected in the competitive landscape with limited changes in the top 3 performer line up. Only inorganic growth has the potential to shuffle rankings.
As for developments in the distribution landscape, manufacturers must watch the development of WD's own brand filter product offerings. Those filters are price-aggressively placed and can replace traditional products, in line with the growing dominance of WDs within the distribution chain. This is of particular importance, as WDs are the main channel of filter distribution in the aftermarket. The price-aggressive strategy works best for highly commoditized filter types, like air intake filters.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the filter aftermarket size, in terms of unit shipment and filter type? How will it grow?
- What is the aftermarket size of filters, in terms of revenue and filter type? How will it grow?
- What is the average manufacturer-level pricing for filters, by filter type? How will it grow?
- What is the distribution channel analysis for filters, by filter type?
- What product shift is taking place between now and 2025 in each filter vertical?
- What is the market share of the major manufacturers of filters?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Findings
- Units and Revenue Forecast
2. Research Scope
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Product Segmentation
- Product Definitions
- Market Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Demand Driver-Vehicles in Operation (2015-2025): PV and LCV
4. Market Forecasts and Trends-Overall
- Units and Revenue Forecast
- Replacement Filter Aftermarket-Percentage Unit Shipment by Product Type
- Replacement Filter Aftermarket-Percentage Revenue by Product Type
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Replacement Filters-Supplier Brand Mapping
- Supplier Developments
- Replacement Rate Trend
- Competitive Analysis-Distribution Channel
5. Air Intake Filter Aftermarket
- Air Intake Filter Type Breakdown
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
6. Cabin Air Filter Aftermarket
- Cabin Air Filter Type Breakdown
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
7. Fuel Filter Aftermarket
- Fuel Filter Type Breakdown
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
8. Oil Filter Aftermarket
- Oil Filter MediaType Breakdown
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
9. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
