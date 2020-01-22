An Analysis of Europe's Passenger Car & Light Commercial Vehicle Filters Aftermarket; 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Filters Aftermarket in Europe, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers passenger car and light commercial vehicle filter aftermarket, in terms of volume (in million units) and value ( million) across the EU 28. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channels of the four product types: cabin air filter, air intake filter, oil filter, and fuel filter. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.



The EU28 filters aftermarket is set to see growth in unit shipment, in line with VIO growth. The growing penetration of alternative powertrains, electric-based powertrains in particular, limits overall growth. Higher demand for higher-spec filters allows for marginal improvement in some filter types. This causes revenues growth to outperform unit shipment growth.



Higher growth is forecast to take place in the premium cabin air filter segment, a sweet spot for revenue and unit shipment growth. With the growing penetration of electric vehicles and cabin air filters being powertrain independent, the demand patterns for cabin air filters will be more stable than for internal-combustion-dependent filters.



The uptake of in-tank fuel filters has a negative effect on the demand for inline and cartridge filter types over the forecast period but offers portfolio opportunities for manufacturers of in-tank fuel filters.



Market consolidation is reflected in the competitive landscape with limited changes in the top 3 performer line up. Only inorganic growth has the potential to shuffle rankings.



As for developments in the distribution landscape, manufacturers must watch the development of WD's own brand filter product offerings. Those filters are price-aggressively placed and can replace traditional products, in line with the growing dominance of WDs within the distribution chain. This is of particular importance, as WDs are the main channel of filter distribution in the aftermarket. The price-aggressive strategy works best for highly commoditized filter types, like air intake filters.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the filter aftermarket size, in terms of unit shipment and filter type? How will it grow?

What is the aftermarket size of filters, in terms of revenue and filter type? How will it grow?

What is the average manufacturer-level pricing for filters, by filter type? How will it grow?

What is the distribution channel analysis for filters, by filter type?

What product shift is taking place between now and 2025 in each filter vertical?

What is the market share of the major manufacturers of filters?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Findings

Units and Revenue Forecast

2. Research Scope



3. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

Demand Driver-Vehicles in Operation (2015-2025): PV and LCV

4. Market Forecasts and Trends-Overall

Units and Revenue Forecast

Replacement Filter Aftermarket-Percentage Unit Shipment by Product Type

Replacement Filter Aftermarket-Percentage Revenue by Product Type

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Replacement Filters-Supplier Brand Mapping

Supplier Developments

Replacement Rate Trend

Competitive Analysis-Distribution Channel

5. Air Intake Filter Aftermarket

Air Intake Filter Type Breakdown

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

6. Cabin Air Filter Aftermarket

Cabin Air Filter Type Breakdown

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

7. Fuel Filter Aftermarket

Fuel Filter Type Breakdown

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

8. Oil Filter Aftermarket

Oil Filter MediaType Breakdown

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Manufacturer Level Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

