An Announcement on International Convention to Prohibit the Eating of Dog and Cat Meat on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the World Dog Alliance (WDA) hosted the 5th annual 926 Dog Lovers' Day and announced it would set up an international convention to prohibit the eating of dog and cat meat at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

September's event celebrated America's commitment to put an end to the global consumption of dog and cat meat, and it also commemorated the WDA's historic legislative efforts in contributing to the quinquennial amendment of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018.

During the annual 926 Dog Lovers' Day event, the World Dog Alliance awarded the Golden Dog Award to the legislators who helped enact the necessary amendments to the Agricultural Improvement Act.

The WDA is the first and only organization dedicated to "promoting clear legislation on banning dog meat consumption" in countries around the world. Through the united efforts of NGOs and dedicated individuals, the WDA hopes to end the suffering of 30 million dogs who are slaughtered annually in numerous Asian countries.

As noted by former Congressman Jeff Denham, who championed a U.S.-wide ban on dog and cat meat, "It demonstrates our unity with other nations that have banned dog and cat meat and bolsters existing international efforts to crack down on the practice worldwide."

Numerous U.S. legislators attended the event to support WDA founder Genlin in his continuous enterprise to establish an international convention to make WDA's mission known to legislators and individuals across the globe, and encourage worldwide awareness to this all-important issue.

Genlin's philosophy is to "change human society, save dogs and cats." To achieve his vision, while adhering to the legislative strategy, Genlin intends to set up an international convention to prohibit the eating of dog and cat meat. Such a convention will be the best medium to draw international attention to the dog and cat meat issue.

