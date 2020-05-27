An App That Knows Your Pet Is More Than Just A Pet

DARIEN, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast-based startup EdgyPet today announced the launch of its new social network app for pet owners. The concept of EdgyPet is simple: to connect owners with pets like theirs based on such attributes as type, breed, personality, quirks, health conditions, diet and many more. "It's pretty simple," says Vail Weymann, Co-Founder and CEO of EdgyPet. "We believe it's way more fun to engage with content that's relevant and personalized to you and your pet. It's why we created EdgyPet."

Find and connect with pets like yours, on EdgyPet. Experience how great it feels to engage with content that's relatable and good for you and your pet.

The uses for EdgyPet are endless. Pet parents can use it to connect with others who have pets like theirs, to find and engage with content they care most about, to share whatever is on their mind or to curate feeds of their favorite pets. Whichever way pet parents choose to use EdgyPet, they will find the platform fun, engaging and easy to use. Most importantly, they will quickly realize all of EdgyPet's unique features were designed with their pet's best interest in mind.

Noticeably absent from the platform are the closed group forums found on so many other social networks. Instead, EdgyPet's communities are open and free flowing. Pets move in and out of each other's communities constantly based on their profile tags and the tags of others. This feature ensures members never miss an opportunity to engage with content that is relatable and potentially valuable for their pets.

Another difference? Everything on EdgyPet is created by and for users so you know it's authentic and based on other pet parents' real-life experiences. Content you can trust is the EdgyPet way. "We believe pets are so much more than just a dog or a cat or a bird or a….," says Ken Herbert, EdgyPet's Co-Founder and CTO. "Pets are important members of families. When pet parents can engage authentically and make connections that recognize the highly personal relationships between owners and pets, everybody wins."

