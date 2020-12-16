An E-Commerce Game-Changer: Introducing Data-Driven Customer Profiles from ShopFluency

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every marketer wants consumer data, and the Fortune 500 elites pay big bucks to have their data organized, analyzed, enhanced, and ultimately used to inform better business decisions. And with the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer marketing during the pandemic, there has been a swell of demand for accessible, actionable consumer data among smaller companies. Today, with the launch of ShopFluency, e-commerce and DTC brands can finally have access to the kind of big data analytics previously reserved for the world's largest companies.

ShopFluency is a new division of Lift361, an industry-leading enterprise customer analytics consulting firm. Designed specifically to help DTC companies using platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce, ShopFluency uses proprietary technology to enhance your existing customer data by appending it with household demographic data — resulting in clear, data-derived customer profiles.

"Being able to clearly articulate who your best customers are is a gray area for a lot of businesses. They may have the tools to do this broadly, but they can't drill down to specifics," says Seth Hirsch, co-founder of ShopFluency, "These very specific profiles can help to enhance your tactics, such as by driving better targeting with social ads and email, but also by bridging the gap to merchandising and customer services so everyone can be using the same language."

The importance of this data is demonstrated through research showing that 63% of customers think that companies should make "getting to know them better" a top priority, while only 23% of CMOs believe their companies are consistently delivering the right messages to the right audiences.

"We recently tested a new client using new look-alike audiences based on their customer profiles, and they were able to see a 36% reduction in cost per acquisition," says Hirsch.

ShopFluency can maintain customer databases in real-time dashboards, allowing media buyers to be nimble in segmentation with new customer information being added as it's gathered.

Additionally, through a newly developed API integration with Klaviyo and Mailchimp, brands can easily maintain segmented email lists and customize their messaging based on each profile. According to Mailchimp statistics, segmented email campaigns see a 14% higher open rate and a 100% higher click-through rate.

There are a lot of analytics and SaaS companies out there making promises about improving your data and analytics, but most focus on providing better-looking dashboards, or easier-to-access information and reporting. These may be helpful, but the real power of ShopFluency comes from its ability to capture and merge your data with other, third-party sources to build enhanced, actionable customer profiles.

As the year of online shopping comes to a close, and e-commerce companies are flooded with a fresh wave of customer data, now is the time to implement a marketing strategy that puts this data to work.

To learn more about ShopFluency and its data-driven, game-changing customer profiles, visit www.ShopFluency.com or ShopFluency's LinkedIn page .

ABOUT ShopFluency

Launched in 2020, ShopFluency is a marketing analytics platform designed for e-commerce companies and marketing agencies seeking an "unfair" advantage over their competitors. ShopFluency combines your store's data with insights gleaned from multiple other sources to build fact-based, data-rich customer profiles, providing your team with the critical information needed to laser-focus its efforts on the highest value targets, increase retention, and lower your cost per acquisition. With ShopFluency, you'll finally have access to the kind of analytics and understanding previously reserved for Fortune 500 retailers.

SOURCE ShopFluency