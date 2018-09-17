An Evening of Dancing, Live Music & Food Brings Top Influencers to HPRA-LA's PRemio Awards & Scholarship Night

Approximately 200 public relations and media influencers attended the L.A. Gran Mixer: PRemio Awards & Scholarship Night on Thursday, Sept. 13. Recipients of the "Voices of Courage PRemio Awards" included the NALEO Educational Fund, Netflix Orange is the New Black actress Jackie Cruz, and Los Angeles Times Pulitzer Prize Writer Esmeralda Bermudez.

"HPRA-LA set a new standard for PR awards shows with its highly successful PRemio Awards in Los Angeles this year," said HPRA-LA President Stephen Chavez, CEO of ChavezPR and founder of LatinoFoodie. "We celebrated the next generation of Latinos in Communication and awarded strong advocates of the Latino community fighting for immigration rights, LGBTQ rights, bilingualism and naturalization."

This year's scholarship recipients included:

Arturo Gomez Molina , University of La Verne

, Eve Moreno-Luz , University of California, San Diego

, Irma Guardado , University of San Francisco

Hosted by Univision Radio Personality Donaji, the program included a live musical performance from Latin alternative group MITRE, DJ AO, and culinary tastings from top local and celebrity chefs, such as Chopped Champion Chef Katsuji Tanabe from NIXON Whisky & Chops Restaurant in Whittier, Chef Natalie Curie from El Coraloense Restaurant in Bell Gardens, Chefs Hugo Molina and Aricia Alvarado from Genovese's Italian Restaurant and Alchemy Kitchen, Casa Rubio Catering, and Chef Turok from Mascarpone Cheesecake.

The 2018 PRemio Awards and Scholarship Night was sponsored by Thrivent Financial, Southern California Edison, Telemundo 52, The Coca-Cola Company, Milagro Strategy Group, Hispanicize Media Group, VPE Tradigital Communications, Univision Los Angeles, Panda Express, Rox United, Fenton, MSLGROUP, Casazul Tequila, Miller Coors, and San Antonio Winery.

Media partners included HispanicAd, LA Style Magazine, Univision Los Angeles, and Hispanic PR Blog.

For additional information about HPRA-LA visit the chapter on Facebook and on Instagram.

