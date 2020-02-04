An Evolution In Home Buying: How Scott Gillen's Next Generation Brokerage, "Unvarnished," Will Disrupt The Real Estate Industry

Attracting the most formidable connectors in Los Angeles luxury real estate, Mr. Gillen, who is well-known for his record breaking purchase of 24-acres of oceanfront land in Malibu for $50 million in 2017 now known as The Case, and his warm minimalist aesthetic that consistently achieves market-topping prices, is currently recruiting by invitation only an elite group of brokers to comprise his Unvarnished team.

"I never sit still and have always pushed myself to innovate and evolve so it is a natural progression to directly sell the homes I build," said Scott Gillen, founder of Unvarnished. "As the real estate industry seems to be touting brokerages as 'bigger is better,' I believe Unvarnished's boutique, personalized and directly transparent approach, along with the expertise provided by Side, will be embraced by the high and ultra-high-end real estate buyer. After many years of curating and constructing one-of-a-kind homes, I'm looking forward to this evolution and having a direct and unfiltered line of communication with every interested buyer so they can truly understand the passionate hand craftmanship and planning behind every house we build."

Mr. Gillen strategically engaged Side — the only VC funded real estate technology company that transforms agents, teams, local brokers, and developers into market-leading boutique brands to serve as his back office rather than build the infrastructure from scratch.

"Scott has proven to be an unstoppable creative force in the real estate industry," said Guy Gal, CEO and Co-founder of Side. "With Side empowering his team of top-performing agents with the latest technology that will seamlessly manage all of their back-end operations, they can focus exclusively on the Unvarnished hands-on, rigorous, artisanal approach to turning dreams into reality."

Unvarnished will exclusively list all homes created by Scott Gillen starting with The Malibu Series, including the debut of oceanfront home Case No. 2 hitting the market today for $100 million and the return of mountaintop estate The New Castle to the market, listed at $75 million. Case No. 2 spans over three acres and over 10,000 square-feet of impeccable design with panoramic views of the Queen's Necklace, including the world renowned Surfrider and Malibu Colony beaches. Featuring five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, Case No. 2 is a true masterpiece complete with a great room overlooking a 132-foot long infinity pool, perfectly symmetrical clean lines framing 360-degree views, the most exquisite materials and Gillen's distinct, warm minimalist design.

About Scott Gillen

Scott Gillen is a true director, builder, thinker and creator who has continually pushed evolving boundaries throughout his career. Quickly becoming one of televisions most respected and original stunt drivers, he seamlessly transitioned to one of the go-to directors of automotive commercials. While on brief hiatus, Scott purchased his first house in Venice, CA and after a complete renovation using Scott's original design, the home sold in less than one hour, marking the moment UnvarnishedCo was born. To date, Scott has now designed, built and sold over 30 houses each showcasing his signature design aesthetic. From his base in Malibu, Scott's pioneering collection of homes called The Malibu Series is the foundation for his next evolution—the creation of a brokerage firm under the UnvarnishedCo umbrella, crafting a seamless connection from inception to sale.

About Unvarnished

Unvarnished is the curated, homebuying experience created by Scott Gillen. Reinventing the prominent Malibu real estate community, Unvarnished sets a new standard for California coastline property. The elevated yet approachable brokerage firm is pioneered by The Malibu Series, a visionary collection of architecturally significant residences designed by Scott Gillen's firm, Unvarnished. Led by a carefully crafted team of innovators and doers, Unvarnished creates a collaborative experience between the buyer, designer, builder and agent that revolutionizes how to buy and sell. Unvarnished professionals, the exclusive representative of homes designed and built by Unvarnished, are hyper-focused, resulting in a bespoke and seamless experience. www.unvarnishedco.com

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.sideinc.com.

