An Exhibition on Hindu Civilization Traveling Across The United States

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based Dharmic organizations, practicing the four core Indic religions -- Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism -- and a myriad of Indic philosophies, bring to you a traveling exhibition entitled "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization." While the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) initiated the development of this project, several organizations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, EKAL USA, Sewa International USA, Indica, Chinmaya Mission, Hindu University America, local Hindu temples, have made enormous contributions toward the promotion and display of this exhibition.

Darshana - A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization

This exhibition portrays the 'Hindu way of life,' a product of the Hindu Civilization, born and nurtured in the womb of the Indian subcontinent for over 5000 years.

Over the past two centuries, the Western world, including the United States, has been steadily introduced to Hindu principles and practices, such as Yoga, meditation, vegetarianism, and Ayurveda, the science of holistic medicine, which are widely accepted and practiced.

This exhibition is an effort to showcase time-proven principles and techniques known for revealing the true nature of oneself and the Hindu civilization's contributions to all aspects of human endeavor. Underlying all of this prolific and organic growth in every realm of material and philosophical pursuits of mankind is the fertile substratum of the 'Hindu way of life.'

This exhibition, with vivid illustrations and lucid and succinct descriptions of 24 different topics related to Yoga, Ayurveda, Dharma, mathematics, architecture, arts, sciences, traditional attire, and present-day global impact, will certainly inspire curiosity towards the deeper study of these topics.

Hundreds of hours of research have gone into content development. A focus group consisting of Indian-American teenagers and young adults provided invaluable feedback, which helped refine the content and enhance the aesthetic quality of these posters.

The Hindu new year, April 2, 2022, has been earmarked for the formal launch of Darshana, inviting community and interfaith leaders, law enforcement officials, local media, officers of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion groups, and educators, among others, to grace the occasion.

A preview of Darshana at the annual gala of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, Indiana, stirred considerable excitement and appreciation, as is evident from these select comments from the attendees:

"This exhibit helps introduce Hindus and non-Hindus to learn more about Hindu civilization, to learn more about Vedic culture, to learn more about how we can aspire to come together to learn a faith and work together to solve problems that will help all of us and will help future generations."

"I wish that everyone could witness this exhibit. It is a way to understand the incredible benefits of this culture throughout world history involving mathematics, science, and of course also, religion. It is a way for us to all broaden our understanding."

"I'm learning new things that I wasn't aware of about health sciences and how these medicinal herbs that you use have no side effects."

For more information, visit www.hssus.org . For exhibition-related information, visit www.hindudarshana.com

