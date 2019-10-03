An Imaginative, DIY Halloween Costume

Boxtumes are a perfect way to express your creativity and stand out at any spooky gathering. Plus, they can be a fun way to get crafty with family and friends to create costumes for children, adults, couples and groups that can be as simple or elaborate as your imaginations desire. For example, this DIY Ice Cream Truck Boxtume just requires supplies like cardboard boxes, tape, paint and glue, allowing your personality to shine through with customization.

With households across the country already taking advantage of Amazon Prime's unlimited fast, free shipping and entertainment benefits, your costume inspiration could be just one click (or box) away. If you're feeling extra crafty this season, try upcycling those smile boxes to craft other custom Halloween items, such as treat containers, spooky centerpieces and decorations.

Share your creativity online using #Boxtumes and #PrimeLife, and find more inspiration and step-by-step guides at amazon.com/boxtumes2019.

DIY Ice Cream Truck Boxtume

Project courtesy of Krafts by Katelyn

Supplies:

1 medium Amazon smile box

1 small Amazon smile box

Duct tape

Hot glue

Paint, variety of colors

Paint brushes

Painter's tape

1 Amazon smile box, any size, to cut out details

Scissors

Colored paper, variety of colors

Colored markers, variety of colors

Letter stickers

Ribbon

Using medium box and small box, create foundation of truck shape. Use duct tape to secure flaps in closed position. Open top and bottom of medium box and fold in all flaps on bottom. Use duct tape and hot glue to secure open flaps in place. Use hot glue and duct tape to attach small box to short side of medium box.

Using white paint and paint brush, paint both boxes inside and out.

Using painter's tape as guidelines, paint vertical candy stripes about halfway up both sides of "truck" in desired color.

Using extra box and scissors, cut out wheels, windows and awning then paint desired colors.

Using hot glue, attach pieces to "truck."

Using colored paper and markers, create ice cream cone decorations. Connect using hot glue then hot glue decorations to "truck."

Add letter stickers, as desired. Using markers, add extra details such as lights, as desired.

Using hot glue, attach wide ribbon to top inside edges of "truck" to create straps.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://editors.familyfeatures.com

