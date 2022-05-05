An Older Reinvention of Classic Nursery Rhymes Will Have Middle-grade Readers Engulfed in a Dark Mother Goose Twisted Tale Mystery

After finding a long-hidden journal, a mischievous eleven-year-old is pulled into a risky missing person's case and finds herself dodging nefarious miscreants who are after it.

A masterfully written reimagination brings familiar characters and settings into a contemporary story filled with dark humor and intrigue.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If the characters and settings in author M. Goose's new middle grade release, There He Kept Her Very Well, sound familiar, that's because they are. The book is a brilliant reimagining and interlacing of well-known nursery rhymes, stepped up into a humorous yet dark mystery for an older audience, filled with nefarious evildoers, secret journals, a missing person, and a possible murder. Masterfully written—and narrated—by M. Goose, this story will have middle grade readers enthralled into relating the characters and locations to their recognizable childhood tales.

The M. Goose Chronicles: There He Kept Her Very Well Written by M. Goose

After finding a long-hidden journal, Mary, a mischievous eleven-year-old, is pulled into a risky missing person's case and finds herself dodging nefarious miscreants who are after it. When an old photograph surfaces that provides clues to Mary's own family mystery, it isn't long before it's revealed that two cases are intertwined and the young girl must race against time to solve them both before it's too late.

Author M. Goose expertly weaves a story that is wonderfully entertaining with There He Kept Her Very Well, and which focuses on the characters and plots of "Hey Diddle Diddle" and "Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater," the first in a twisted tale series of mysteries based on nursery rhymes. Her language is artfully styled and dipped in both a serious humor and intelligent and crafty storytelling. Reminiscent of Lewis Carroll's voice of Alice along with the dark humor style of Lemony Snicket, Goose's book combines a classic feel with a contemporary mystery story. Middle-grade readers will enjoy the fun and inventive twists to the characters and places of their beloved nursery tales.

If you would like more information about author M. Goose and There He Kept Her Very Well, please contact [email protected].

Contact: Chloe Simons

Phone: 970-756-0074

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE M. Goose