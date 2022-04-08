An Outside the Box Design for Fishing Poles Is About to Change the Way the World Fishes

Award-winning designer and inventor says they've been making fishing poles wrong this entire time.

SAN DIMAS, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional fishing poles are easy to identify. They are straight, slender, and taper from the butt of the rod to the tip. A reel holds the fishing line and is located near the rear. Throughout the years, innovations have mostly been limited to the strength of the line and the material that makes the pole. However, Chi Huynh, American Inventor and award-winning designer, spent the last ten years turning the idea of the fishing pole on its head. The problem, as many have discovered, is that the straight fishing rod requires you to hold the rod in a way that tweaks your wrist and places a significant amount of strain on a joint that is far less supported by the musculature of the body than say, the elbow or shoulder, that are much better suited to carrying and manipulating more significant weight. In this case, the unnatural design of traditional fishing rods forces tension and stress on wrists, hands, and tendons, which may lead to nerve compression syndrome, numbness, and pain in your joints, shoulder, and trapezius muscle.

The DavinChi Rod in Action DavinChi Rods More Leverage, More Power

Because of this clear disadvantage, Huynh has completely reimagined the traditional rod design. By creating an upside-down U-bend where the fisherman's grip would be, the design innovation shifts the arm into a more natural position and allows the butt of the rod to rest snuggly against the forearm and elbow. This shift in weight from the wrist to the elbow gives the user an automatic eight times more leverage advantage than relying solely on the wrist to do the job. What results is an ergonomic solution to fishing that is more comfortable, gentler on the body, and less tiring than a traditional rod. In short, this translates into a more enjoyable fishing experience and allows the owner to catch more fish than he would otherwise be able to.

The design and patent would be enough for most inventors, but Huynh is a consummate designer and deeply invested in the rod's look and quality. The grip is accented by an intricate snake-head design that seems to be attacking and swallowing the rod whole, a design flair that warns the fish to "beware, this pole bites back." The design leans into the elegant snake design and coats the entirety of the rod with a snake-skin pattern. This gorgeous design already begs the rest of the fishing world to rethink the sport's aesthetic but it is certainly not the end of Huynh's design prowess. Using the highest quality in carbon fiber and Alconite ceramic guides, the pole itself has a powerful backbone that allows it to outperform its weight class many times over. What is often labeled as an 8-12 pound weight rod easily pulls fish out that are 20-30 pounds, which is easily demonstrated on several videos at davinchirod.com.

The design, beauty, and quality of the material are measured successes in design, but the DavinChi rod has one final trick up its sleeve. Secured into the butt of the rod is a high-quality Damascus Steel knife, easily accessible by unscrewing the end of the rod. In the moments when a knife is required on the fly, the DavinChi rod offers a simple, elegant, and high-quality solution that is easily accessible to the owner.

The Davinchi rod comes with a lifetime warranty and is available for sale at davinchirod.com, where early adopters can get an exclusive $100 discount by joining the DavinChi rod community. In this community, purchasers are invited to share their DavinChi rod catches with the rest of the community for an additional $50 rebate for a total of $150 in savings. The first exclusive run of DavinChi rods will go quickly, so purchasers that miss the opportunity are encouraged to pre-order the next round at this introductory price.

Contact: Mark Matthews

DavinChi Rods

Phone 773.558.5781

[email protected]

SOURCE DavinChi Rods