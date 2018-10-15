An Overview of the Innovations in Nano-materials Helping to Improve the Efficiency of Energy Sources

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Most of the distributed and renewable energy generation technologies are affected by the type of materials used in manufacturing them. The current technologies have a significant drawbacks and room for improvement specifically in terms of performance parameters like efficiency. Similarly protection of the renewable assets to gain more prolonged operational life time is another important area that can be benefit from the adoption of new materials. Nanomaterials are currently being used by researchers around the world in enhancing the energy sector.

For instance nanomaterials based protective glasses and coatings for solar panels are considered to improve the performance of the panels and similarly new materials are also being considered for applications like performance of solar panels.

Applications go beyond just generation into energy storage as well. Nanotechnology is considered for developing new electrode materials for batteries and fuel cells. The study focuses on the advantages of adopting nanomaterials in the energy generation and storage sectors, innovations focusing on the use of nanomaterials in energy generation and storage solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. An Overview of Application of Nanotechnology in Energy Generation and Storage

2.1 Nanotechnology Has Potential to Transform Global Energy Sector

2.2 Technology Development and Adoption Trends Across Energy Segments

2.3 Global Market and Regional Scenario that Push Adoption of Nanotechnology in Energy Applications

2.4 Innovation Ecosystem

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and High Growth Segments in Energy

2.6 The Need for More Energy Efficient Solutions is a Key Driver



3. Key Nanotechnology Innovations in Harnessing Solar Energy

3.1 Research Related to PV and CSP Applications are Underway

3.2 Nanomaterial Coating for Solar Panels

3.3 Cost-effective Nanowire Manufacturing Technology

3.4 Solar Thermal Photovoltaics Using Nanomaterials

3.5 Nanomaterial Production for Solar PV on Commercial Scale

3.6 Solar PV and CSP Hybrid for Efficient Energy Generation

3.7 Innovative Thermal Fluid for Efficient CSP Operation

3.8 Nanoparticle-based Coating for High Efficiency CSP Plants



4. Key Nanotechnology Innovations in Wind Sector

4.1 Protection is the Primary Area of Application of Nanomaterials in Wind Energy

4.2 Resin that can Enable Turbines to Withstand Harsh Conditions

4.3 Carbon Nanotubes for Prolonging Turbine Lifetime

4.4 Climate Resistant Wind Blades Through Nanomaterial Incorporation

4.5 Nanolubricants for Gear Systems and Heavy Machinery



5. Key Nanotechnology Innovations in Energy Storage

5.1 Nanomaterial-based Components are Being Considered for Improved Energy and Density Capabilities

5.2 Lithium Nanomaterials for Better Battery Solutions

5.3 2D Materials for Faster Charging Batteries

5.4 Storage Solutions with Higher Cycles Support Capability

5.5 Mid-temperature Range SOFC with Nanomaterial-based Electrodes

5.6 Supercapacitors with Better Energy Density Through Nanotechnology



6. Patent Scenario

6.1 The US and China Lead Patent Activity in Nanotech for Energy Storage

6.2 Institutions and Companies from US Lead Patent Filing in Nanotechnology for Solar Energy

6.3 Lesser Patent Activity than Solar and Energy Storage



7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: New Technology Capabilities for the Energy Sector

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Technical Opportunities Related to Nanotechnology in Energy Generation



8. Conclusion and Analyst Viewpoint

8.1 Collaborations Between Research Labs and Industrial Partners Would be Crucial



9. Key Contacts



