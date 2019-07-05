Ana G. Méndez University Gives Back to South Florida Community, Holding 'Entre Nosotras' Health Fair on July 13 From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MIAMI, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading beyond academic education, Ana G. Méndez University's South Florida campus is devoted to student and community wellness. In an effort to contribute to this cause, the university will hold this event from 10 a.m. to the early afternoon on July 13, 2019, where a wide-range of services will be available, made possible by some very large and well-respected, Florida-based sponsors.

Ana G. Méndez University

"We are really looking forward to 'Entre Nosotras'," commented Cynthia N. Tamrazzadeh Community Health Development Specialist from the University. "Things available, like breast cancer screenings, can be absolutely life-changing for the better, as well as the other information and services that will be available. There's probably not a better way to spend a couple of hours of your day if you are concerned about your own health or your family."

The health fair will feature the latest educational counseling about breast cancer, including educational sessions teaching auto examination for early warning signs, along with access to other breast cancer-related resources in the community. Body mass measurement (BMI) services will be available, relaxing mini-massage sessions and sure-to-be-fun Zumba exercise classes.

"Entre Nosotras" Heath Fair's sponsors include the American Cancer Society, one of the world's leading resources of quality breast cancer prevention, as well as Susan G. Komen, the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, and South Florida's Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Ana G. Méndez University has more than seven decades of proud history. It is the first private institution of higher education in Puerto Rico and has campuses across the United States, including three in Florida.

The early response to the event from the local community has been very positive.

Alice Suarez, a Miami Lakes Resident, recently said, "We will be attending the health fair at Ana G. Méndez University with the whole family. This is a wonderful thing they are doing for our local community."

For more information about the event, please call 954-885-5595 x8572.

