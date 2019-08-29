Ana G. Méndez University Pays Tribute to Latina Professionals During the 18th Annual Hispanic Women of Distinction

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a devoted leader in women's affairs, Ana G. Mendez University's South Florida Campus once again demonstrates its commitment to all the women representing a growing force that is changing the face of American culture.

The 18th Annual Hispanic Women of Distinction charity luncheon was held on Aug. 23, 2019, at the Signature Grand Hotel in Davie, Florida. More than 900 guests enjoyed the event's luncheon and fashion show, including 35 elected officials, 13 honorees, and 70 different sponsors from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, including Ana G. Mendez University, with their new South Florida Campus located in Miami Lakes, Florida in Miami-Dade County.

Important state and international public officials also attended the event, such as Mercy Saladrigas, from CAMACOL Latin Chamber of Commerce USA; Jaime Flores, Senior Assistant to Senator Rick Scott; Josie Bacallao; CEO from Hispanic Unity, Hon. Ricardo Estrada, Honduras Consul General and Myrna Mejia, Senior Assistant Honduran General Consul.

This year, the event became the largest celebration of Latinas in Florida, who are making progress by showing leadership in corporate America.

Florida's Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, a businesswoman from Miami and first Latina to serve as Florida lieutenant governor, joined the luncheon. "I am thrilled and honored to welcome Lt. Governor Nunez back to our family of Latinas and who serves as a role model and inspiration to the next generation of women," said Elaine Miceli-Vasquez, event founder.

Ana G. Méndez University is actively involved with the South Florida community, as it recognizes women's accomplishments and promotes their well-being through different events like their recent Health Fair and breast cancer prevention workshops. Ana G. Méndez, the university's founder, is a source of inspiration and represents the modern empowerment of women who raise up their voice and change the way the world perceives strength.

"This event should be enhanced at the state level, as it demonstrates that it is possible to recognize women leaders from all professional fields and the great diversity of community leaders who help the Hispanic Community tremendously," said Dr. Arturo Enamorado, Ana G. Méndez University South Florida Campus Director.

The University has more than seven decades of proud history. It is the first private institution of higher education in Puerto Rico and has five campuses across the continental United States; of those, three are in the state of Florida. It is also recognized for offering the first and only bilingual education program in the United States, trademarked as the Discipline-Based Dual Language Immersion Model®, as it was designed to meet the educational needs of the Hispanic Community.

Media Contact:

Diego Rodriguez

Phone: 786.362.4425

Email: drodriguez@wecommunicateus.com

Related Files

2019-08-23 13.24.26.jpg

SOURCE Ana G. Méndez University