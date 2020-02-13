Ana Rua Of Crown Castle Joins The Board Of Directors At Junior Achievement Of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) announced that Ana Rua, Government Affairs Manager at Crown Castle has joined the Board of Directors. Since 1929, JA New York has worked to provide K-12 students from New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.

Ana Rua currently leads Crown Castle's New York Government Affairs City & State strategy, where she works to empower underserved communities with telecommunications. She helps shape public policy and opinion by working with residents, influencers, and elected officials. As an immigrant from Colombia, Rua emphasizes social responsibility in her work in both public and private sectors.

Prior to her role at Crown Castle, Rua led Governor Andrew Cuomo's $500 million initiative that connected rural and remote regions of New York State with internet access, and she managed a portfolio of $70 million legacy projects, keeping them on track and on budget by establishing resources for minority and women-owned businesses.

"JA New York has a dynamic relationship with Crown Castle in both New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley, and we are thrilled to welcome Ana Rua to our Board of Directors to continue this great partnership," said Joseph A. Peri, President and CEO of JA New York. He added, "We are confident Ana's experiences working across New York State to empower disenfranchised communities will have a unique and positive impact on the work we do at JA New York."

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Zlotnick

Email: szlotnick@jany.org

Phone: 212-907-0050 ext. 146

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York