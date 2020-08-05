ANAB Awards National Accreditation to AONN+ Foundations for Learning, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has accredited AONN+ Foundation for Learning under ISO/IEC 17024, Conformity assessment – General requirements for bodies operating certification of persons.

AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc., based in Cranbury, NJ, has achieved national accreditation to offer the only national certification to Oncology Nurse Navigator-Certified Generalist (ONN-CGSM) and the Oncology Patient Navigator-Certified Generalist (OPN-CGSM). The certifications are important in order to ensure that clinical nurse and patient navigators have the knowledge to competently demonstrate effective navigation services across the cancer care continuum within their scope of practice. More information on AONN+ Foundation for Learning's accreditation can be found on the ANAB Accreditation Directory. "Earning ANAB accreditation is a major undertaking and we are incredibly proud of AONN+ Foundations for Learning for this accomplishment," said ANAB Senior Director, Credentialing Accreditation Programs, Dr. Vijay Krishna. "No other accreditation process demands the degree of psychometric rigor, organizational structure that supports independence/impartiality, and quality management system that is required for accreditation under ISO/IEC 17024."

"The vision of our co-founder, Lillie Shockney, direction from the AONN+ Leadership, combined with on-going requests for specialty certification from our membership, has made accreditation from ANSI/ANAB a top priority for AONN+," said Danelle Johnston, Chief Nursing Officer, AONN+. She went on to say that "The ability to offer both oncology nurse and patient navigation nationally accredited certifications allows AONN+ and the navigation community as a whole further credibility among industry organizations, institutional leadership, peers, and patients as an integral member of the multidisciplinary oncology team."

"It took a tremendous amount of work, effort, time and resources to achieve accreditation," said Lillie Shockney, Co-Founder, AONN+. "Achieving the ability to offer our nationally accredited certification programs adds further confirmation that those professionals specializing in the field of oncology navigation have the training, skill sets, ongoing education, and commitment it takes to provide quality cancer navigation and care."

Johnston added, "When a patient is receiving navigation support from an AONN+-accredited nurse or patient navigator, the patient may immediately feel more confident that they are in the best of hands for patient education, support, coordination of care, and identification and removal of barriers to care."

The establishment of baseline competencies for oncology navigators, centered on their roles, responsibilities, educational level of knowledge, and evidence-based best practices, will help to ensure consistent delivery of optimized patient care across the care continuum. AONN+ Foundation for Learning certification will provide specific credentials to enhance professional credibility, marketability, and opportunities for career advancement.

ANAB accreditation is a symbol of excellence, recognized worldwide by employers, industry leaders, hiring managers, and credential holders. ANAB's personnel certification accreditation program based on ISO/IEC 17024 was launched in 2003. More than 5.2 million people worldwide hold a certification from an ANAB-accredited organization. For more information, visit https://anab.ansi.org/credentialing/personnel-certification .

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system and strengthening its impact, both domestically and internationally.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc

AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc created these professional certifications in response to the increasing demands of its membership to design a specific type of certification to distinguish the knowledge, skills, and role, of an Oncology Nurse Navigator (ONN-CGSM) and the Oncology Patient Navigator (OPN-CGSM) from that of other types of nursing certifications provided by other organizations. Hence, the AONN+ FFL, Inc Certification Advisory Commission was born. Made up of experienced leaders within the field of navigation, the AONN+ FFL, Inc Certification Advisory Commission developed the educational criteria for the certification exams.

