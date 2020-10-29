AnaBios and Orion Publish Scientific Article Describing Novel Cardiac Compound

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AnaBios Corporation announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article which provides the latest example of its innovative human drug development paradigm. The work, conducted in collaboration with Orion Corporation and researchers at the Faculty of Medicine in Helsinki, Finland, and at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Szeged, Hungary, focused on a new compound targeted against a cardiac protein implicated in heart failure, ischemia and arrhythmia. The paper, entitled "Discovery and characterization of ORM-11372, a unique and positively inotropic sodium-calcium exchanger/inhibitor," was published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

AnaBios conducts physiology experiments with isolated, viable cardiac muscle tissues and cardiomyocytes from ethically consenting human organ donors. This paper published with Orion Corporation Orion Pharma adds to an extensive list of scientific articles validating AnaBios' unique human heart platform for preclinical drug discovery research. In this study, AnaBios provided ex vivo data from human heart tissue to assess the pro-arrhythmic risk of the new NCX1.1 inhibitor, ORM-11372 (developed in Orion Pharma).

"AnaBios has a long history of collaboration with pharma and biotech companies to provide important translational data for developing drug candidates," said Dr. Najah Abi-Gerges, AnaBios' Vice President of Research & Development. "This publication with Orion Corporation Orion Pharma is another example of exercising our novel strategy to advance drug development."

