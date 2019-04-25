Anadarko Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2019 first‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15 million, or $0.03 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items decreased net income by $274 million, or $0.56 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis.(1)

Anadarko generated $1.129 billion of cash flow from operations during the quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $1.030 billion, excluding Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES). Additionally, the company reported discretionary cash flow from operations of $1.541 billion(2) and adjusted free cash flow of $381 million(2) for the quarter.

FIRST-QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Anadarko's first-quarter 2019 sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 64 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 715,000 BOE per day, which included 412,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

Anadarko's U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 465,000 BOE per day during the first quarter of 2019, which included 195,000 BOPD. Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico averaged a record 166,000 BOE per day in the quarter, which included 138,000 BOPD. Internationally, the company averaged 84,000 BOE per day during the first quarter, which included 79,000 BOPD.

The company also continued to make significant progress with its Mozambique LNG project, announcing Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) now totaling more than 9.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with two additional SPAs in the final stages of execution that, if executed, would bring the total volume to more than 11 MTPA. During the quarter, the project also was designated as the first mover by the Government of Mozambique for the marine facilities to support the onshore LNG industry in Mozambique. The company remains positioned to take a final investment decision (FID) during the first half of this year.

FINANCIAL DATA

Nine pages of summary financial data follow, including current hedge positions and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.

(1) See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability. (2) See the accompanying table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.





Quarter Ended March 31, 2019



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ (15)



$ (0.03)

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (after noncontrolling interest)*

$ (300)



(232)



(0.47)

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

(5)



(4)



(0.01)

Contingency accruals

(9)



(7)



(0.01)

Reorganization-related charges

(19)



(15)



(0.04)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(16)



(0.03)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ (333)



(274)



(0.56)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ 259



$ 0.53







* Includes $(155) million related to commodity derivatives, $(148) million related to interest-rate derivatives (after noncontrolling interest) and $3 million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.





Quarter Ended March 31, 2018



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ 121



$ 0.22

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$ 27



21



0.04

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

(24)



(17)



(0.03)

Impairments











Producing properties

(19)



(15)



(0.03)

Exploration assets

(53)



(41)



(0.08)

Contingency accruals

(132)



(101)



(0.19)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(5)



(0.01)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ (201)



(158)



(0.30)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ 279



$ 0.52







* Includes $(94) million related to commodity derivatives, $127 million related to interest-rate derivatives, and $(6) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.



Quarter Ended March 31, millions 2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (15)



$ 121

Interest expense 253



228

Income tax expense (benefit) 166



126

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,081



990

Exploration expense* 49



168

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net 5



24

Impairments —



19

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives 316



(27)

Reorganization-related charges 18



—

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP) $ 1,873



$ 1,649

Total barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) 64



58

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE $ 29.27



$ 28.43







* Includes reorganization-related charges of $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WES is useful because WES is a separate public company with its own capital structure.







March 31, 2019













Anadarko





Anadarko

WES*

excluding millions



Consolidated

Consolidated

WES Total debt (GAAP)



$ 17,924



$ 7,208



$ 10,716

Less cash and cash equivalents



2,026



100



1,926

Net debt (Non-GAAP)



$ 15,898



$ 7,108



$ 8,790































Anadarko









Anadarko

excluding millions







Consolidated

WES Net debt







$ 15,898



$ 8,790

Total equity







10,533



8,928

Adjusted capitalization







$ 26,431



$ 17,718

























Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio









60 %



50 %





* Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations (DCF), Free Cash Flow (FCF), Adjusted DCF, and Adjusted FCF to determine the company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures and to service or incur additional debt. These measures eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. To assist in measuring the Company's performance, management will also evaluate Anadarko on a deconsolidated basis, which excludes WES.

Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow



Quarter Ended

March 31, millions 2019

2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,129



$ 1,430

Add back





Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 39



(23)

(Increase) decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities 294



(45)

Other items, net 79



40

Discretionary cash flow from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 1,541



$ 1,402

Less





APC capital expenditures* 1,030



1,374

WES capital expenditures 266



330

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 245



$ (302)







* APC capital expenditures include $49 million at March 31, 2019, and $258 million at March 31, 2018, of midstream capitalized costs incurred by Anadarko prior to the contribution and sale of its midstream assets to WES.

Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow



Quarter Ended

March 31, millions 2019

2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 1,129



$ 1,430

Adjusted by:





Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 39



(23)

(Increase) decrease in accounts payable and other current liabilities 294



(45)

Other items, net 79



40

WES distributions to third parties (130)



(118)

Adjusted discretionary cash flow from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 1,411



$ 1,284

Less APC capital expenditures (excludes WES)* 1,030



1,374

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 381



$ (90)







* APC capital expenditures include $49 million at March 31, 2019, and $258 million at March 31, 2018, of midstream capitalized costs incurred by Anadarko prior to the contribution and sale of its midstream assets to WES.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Cash Flow Information (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

March 31, millions 2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 96



$ 174

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,081



990

Deferred income taxes 1



42

Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties —



106

Impairments —



19

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net 5



24

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net 315



36

Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments 1



(63)

Other 42



74

Changes in assets and liabilities (412)



28

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 1,129



$ 1,430

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,528)



$ (1,113)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 1,129



$ (1,507)



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended Summary Financial Information March 31, millions except per-share amounts 2019

2018 Consolidated Statements of Income





Revenues and Other





Oil sales $ 2,096



$ 2,127

Natural-gas sales 320



247

Natural-gas liquids sales 240



292

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales 470



360

Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net 92



19

Total 3,218



3,045

Costs and Expenses





Oil and gas operating 289



276

Oil and gas transportation 222



196

Exploration 49



168

Gathering, processing, and marketing 256



237

General and administrative 267



278

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,081



990

Production, property, and other taxes 199



190

Impairments —



19

Other operating expense 21



140

Total 2,384



2,494

Operating Income (Loss) 834



551

Other (Income) Expense





Interest expense 253



228

(Gains) losses on derivatives, net 313



35

Other (income) expense, net 6



(12)

Total 572



251

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 262



300

Income tax expense (benefit) 166



126

Net Income (Loss) 96



174

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 111



53

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (15)



$ 121

Per Common Share





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (0.03)



$ 0.23

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (0.03)



$ 0.22

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic 490



518

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted 490



519









Exploration Expense





Dry hole expense $ —



$ 53

Impairments of unproved properties —



53

Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense 49



62

Total $ 49



$ 168



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31, millions 2019

2018 Condensed Balance Sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,026



$ 1,295

Accounts receivable, net of allowance 2,065



2,026

Other current assets 338



474

Net properties and equipment 28,936



28,615

Other assets 3,006



2,336

Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,622



5,630

Total Assets $ 41,993



$ 40,376

Short-term debt - Anadarko* 21



919

Short-term debt - WES 2,000



28

Other current liabilities 3,728



3,711

Long-term debt - Anadarko* 10,695



10,683

Long-term debt - WES 5,208



4,787

Deferred income taxes 2,624



2,437

Asset retirement obligations 2,876



2,847

Other long-term liabilities 4,308



4,021

Common stock 57



57

Paid-in capital 13,057



12,393

Retained earnings 1,024



1,245

Treasury stock (4,881)



(4,864)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (329)



(335)

Total stockholders' equity 8,928



8,496

Noncontrolling interests 1,605



2,447

Total Equity 10,533



10,943

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 41,993



$ 40,376

Capitalization





Total debt $ 17,924



$ 16,417

Total equity 10,533



10,943

Total $ 28,457



$ 27,360

















Capitalization Ratios













Total debt

63 %



60 % Total equity

37 %



40 %





* Excludes WES

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)

Sales Volume and Prices



































Average Daily Sales Volume

Sales Volume

Average Sales Price

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

MBbls/d

MMcf/d

MBbls/d

MMBbls

Bcf

MMBbls

Per Bbl

Per Mcf

Per Bbl Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

































United States 333



1,150



106



29



104



10



$ 55.14



$ 3.09



$ 23.54

Algeria 61



—



5



6



—



—



61.49



—



35.01

Other International 18



1



—



2



—



—



65.04



0.65



—

Total 412



1,151



111



37



104



10



$ 56.51



$ 3.09



$ 24.11





































Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

































United States 288



1,051



92



25



95



9



$ 62.58



$ 2.61



$ 33.24

Algeria 55



—



5



5



—



—



67.24



—



40.76

Other International 28



—



—



3



—



—



67.68



—



—

Total 371



1,051



97



33



95



9



$ 63.66



$ 2.61



$ 33.63











































































Average Daily Sales Volume

MBOE/d

Sales Volume

MMBOE























































Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 715

64



















Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 643

58

























































Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives















Sales



Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity

Derivatives millions Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs



Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs Quarter Ended March 31, 2019























United States $ 1,654



$ 320



$ 223





$ 6



$ —



$ —

Algeria 333



—



17





—



—



—

Other International 109



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 2,096



$ 320



$ 240





$ 6



$ —



$ —



























Quarter Ended March 31, 2018























United States $ 1,623



$ 247



$ 274





$ (67)



$ (1)



$ —

Algeria 331



—



18





—



—



—

Other International 173



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 2,127



$ 247



$ 292





$ (67)



$ (1)



$ —



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Commodity Hedge Positions As of April 25, 2019





























Weighted Average Price per barrel





Volume

(MBbls/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold Oil















Three-Way Collars













2019















WTI

57 $ 45.00 $ 55.00 $ 70.22

Brent

30 $ 50.00 $ 60.00 $ 78.22





87

























Interest-Rate Derivatives As of April 25, 2019











Instrument Notional Amt. Reference Period Mandatory Termination Date Rate Paid Rate Received Anadarko









Swap $550 Million September 2016 - 2046 September 2020 6.418% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million September 2016 - 2046 September 2022 6.809% 3M LIBOR Swap $100 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2020 6.891% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2021 6.570% 3M LIBOR Swap $450 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2023 6.445% 3M LIBOR WES









Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2024 December 2019 2.662% 3M LIBOR Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2029 December 2019 2.802% 3M LIBOR Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2049 December 2019 2.885% 3M LIBOR