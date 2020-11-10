Anago Cleaning Systems Warns of Fraudulent Promises in Commercial Cleaning

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, is warning businesses across the nation to beware of false COVID-19 disinfecting and sanitizing claims by non-certified commercial cleaning companies.

"There are no cutting corners when it comes to disinfecting a business or school properly," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Businesses must beware of scams that offer quick cleaning promises against COVID-19. It is important for all businesses to conduct due diligence when purchasing commercial cleaning services, and not fall victim to false claims that may, or may not, cost less than industry-standard cleaning regimens."

The three most significant scams reverberating throughout the industry are cleaning processes that instantly kill viruses; treatments that continually kill the virus for an extraordinarily extended period; and offering one-time or short-cuts to proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, a crack-down toward companies making false claims about treatment products is underway. False claims about zappers, virus-busting cards, and certain spices found in the kitchen cabinet like sage and oregano are reportedly offered to business owners as COVID-19 treatment protocols.

"Before signing a cleaning contract, or even before agreeing to a "one-time" cleaning, research the company and ask for the names of products they are using. The EPA has an online list of cleaning materials and technologies being used by reputable industry leaders to clean thousands of businesses and schools across the country properly," adds Povlitz.

At Anago, there are three levels of disinfection that have been created around the regulations provided by the EPA. These regimens focus on disinfection of high-touch areas, personal workspaces including desks, phones, and keyboards, and the use of electrostatic spray disinfection technology that covers 99.9 percent of surface areas.

Anago ensures that their franchisees are equipped with the appropriate tools and products necessary to thoroughly clean and disinfect. They proudly offer the Protection+ Disinfection™ program, which is Anago's signature 10-step disinfection process that meets all EPA and CDC standards.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 40 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #38 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit www.AnagoCleaning.com.

