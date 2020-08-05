Analog Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Prospector, A Pioneering Mining Technology Company

Prospector offers a Service-as-a-Software (SaaS) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a user-friendly way to access and analyze information. Prospector draws information from public exchanges and recently announced a collaboration with the leading global mining finance exchange, TMX Datalinx, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and represents 48% of publicly traded mining projects globally.

"The addition of Prospector's platform and highly talented team marks a pivotal moment for our company," said Analog Gold CEO Jim Culver. "We believe the mining market remains undervalued and the combination of this technology with our portfolio of precious metals projects positions us to grow in new ways."

The Analog Gold team cited Prospector's ability to streamline dense information into easy-to-use dashboards as a key feature for users. "Time is the scarcest of all resources and the Prospector platform takes due diligence in mining from months to days and from days to minutes" said Peter Voldness, Analog Gold Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Prospector Founder and CEO, Emily King, will shift to become Analog Gold's Chief Innovation Officer while continuing to lead day-to-day operations of Prospector. "I am thrilled with the opportunity to work with Analog Gold," said King. "This is a truly unique opportunity to combine revolutionary technology with more traditional, proven mining practices."

About Prospector

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Founded in 2020 by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database with an easily navigable interface that allows anyone to tap into information about the $144B mining industry. Prospector is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Analog Gold, a mining investment company.

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow on Twitter @ProspectorAI or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/prospector-portal .

About Analog Gold:

Analog Gold is a mining investment company that combines proven, responsible, and sustainable mining practices with leading technology to increase shareholder value, transparency, and access to the commodities sector. Analog Gold focuses on the high value growth stage of precious metals projects: the transition from exploration to production. To connect with Analog Gold, email [email protected]. For additional information, visit analogau.com or follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Analog Gold; Prospector

