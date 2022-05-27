Analog Security Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 345.62 million | Advanced Technology Video Inc. and Costar Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to find out the contribution of each segment of the market

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Scope

The analog security camera market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Advanced Technology Video Inc. - The company offers various security cameras such as IP video solutions, analog cameras, analog recorders, and clearance items.

The company offers various security cameras such as IP video solutions, analog cameras, analog recorders, and clearance items. Costar Technologies Inc. - This company offers various analog security cameras such as OCTIMA 3430HD Series and OCTIMA 3490HD Series.

This company offers various analog security cameras such as OCTIMA 3430HD Series and OCTIMA 3490HD Series. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as Turbo HD Products, Thermal products, HiLook and network products.

The company offers various analog security cameras such as Turbo HD Products, Thermal products, HiLook and network products. Hanwha Group - This company offers various analog security cameras such as Wisenet X series, Wisenet PTZ PLUS, Wisenet AI Cameras, and Wisenet Q series.

This company offers various analog security cameras such as Wisenet X series, Wisenet PTZ PLUS, Wisenet AI Cameras, and Wisenet Q series. Hitron Systems Inc. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as NJH-3811, NVH-78K1V, NVH-78K1, and NUH-64J1F.

View our Sample Report to learn about other vendors and vendor offerings

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist analog security camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the analog security camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the analog security camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analog security camera market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Photon Counter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Analog Security Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 345.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Public - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Technology Video Inc.

Exhibit 45: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Costar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 48: Costar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Costar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Costar Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Costar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Costar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hanwha Group

Exhibit 57: Hanwha Group - Overview



Exhibit 58: Hanwha Group - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Hanwha Group - Key news



Exhibit 60: Hanwha Group - Key offerings

10.7 Hitron Systems Inc.

Exhibit 61: Hitron Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hitron Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Hitron Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 69: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Vicon Industries Inc.

Exhibit 82: Vicon Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Vicon Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Vicon Industries Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 85: Vicon Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio