Analog Security Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 345.62 million | Advanced Technology Video Inc. and Costar Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 27, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analog security camera market is segmented by end-user (public, commercial and industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The public segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for analog security cameras is rising from government offices and organizations, as well as public infrastructures such as metro stations, traffic signals, and federal prisons.
The analog security camera market size is expected to grow by USD 345.62 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period.
Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Scope
The analog security camera market report covers the following areas:
- Analog Security Camera Market Size
- Analog Security Camera Market Trends
- Analog Security Camera Market Industry Analysis
Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Advanced Technology Video Inc. - The company offers various security cameras such as IP video solutions, analog cameras, analog recorders, and clearance items.
- Costar Technologies Inc. - This company offers various analog security cameras such as OCTIMA 3430HD Series and OCTIMA 3490HD Series.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as Turbo HD Products, Thermal products, HiLook and network products.
- Hanwha Group - This company offers various analog security cameras such as Wisenet X series, Wisenet PTZ PLUS, Wisenet AI Cameras, and Wisenet Q series.
- Hitron Systems Inc. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as NJH-3811, NVH-78K1V, NVH-78K1, and NUH-64J1F.
Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist analog security camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the analog security camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the analog security camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analog security camera market vendors
|
Analog Security Camera Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 345.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Public - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Advanced Technology Video Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Advanced Technology Video Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Costar Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Costar Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Costar Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Costar Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Costar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Costar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hanwha Group
- Exhibit 57: Hanwha Group - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Hanwha Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Hanwha Group - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Hanwha Group - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hitron Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Hitron Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Hitron Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Hitron Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vicon Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Vicon Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Vicon Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Vicon Industries Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 85: Vicon Industries Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
