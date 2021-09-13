AnalogFolk Group Invests in Technology Engineering and Automation with the Launch of 'With Robots'

- Covid-19 has resulted in a surge in demand for D2C ecommerce. With Robots provides brands with direct access to its technology engineering capabilities not only as a build specialist but also a source of talent for team augmentation

- Tackles industry issues of the low quality of creative in programmatic advertising, brand consistency across digital ecosystems, the cost of delivering personalised content

- Bolsters AFG's significant investment in proprietary technology as evidenced with the build of the unique Untold Fable platform with diversity and inclusion at its core

LONDON and AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnalogFolk Group (AFG), the progressive global marketing and technology group, creating a smarter future for people, brands and society has today announced the launch of automation and technology engineering company With Robots.

With Robots is created in response to a demand in the market to help brands deliver their technology engineering, web development and advertising production projects, including automated content adaptation and localisation, more efficiently, more effectively and with more impact.

Guy Wieynk, CEO of AFG says that: "AnalogFolk have been building technology solutions for leading brands for over a decade but over the last 12 months what was clear is this same talent is capable of playing its' part in solving wider industry issues such as 66% of consumers thinking brands are running advertising that is too repetitive and 90% of programmatic campaigns are lacking targeted creative. Through automation and machine learning platforms we have demonstrated that we can meet consumer needs whilst delivering significant cost savings for brands."

With Robots unique flexible model means brands and agencies can benefit from a choice of two end-to-end solutions; 'Build with Robots' or/and 'Automate with Robots'. Providing on-demand augmented teams who can be commissioned to deliver projects as a managed service or hired as in-house brand or agency resources.

'Build with Robots' engineering capabilities range from standard web production to open source and enterprise scale platforms. This solution is focused on delivering specialist technical excellence and quality alongside cost and speed benefits.

'Automate with Robots' is AFG's proprietary technology that replaces traditional production techniques with machine-driven automation; taking digital creative content and producing multi-artwork, multi-message and multi-market variants; enabling brands to deliver premium, relevant and hyper personalised messaging cost effectively.

Led by Miguel Alvarez, AFG's Chief Technology Officer and CEO of With Robots, the With Robots team comprises 20 technical specialists dispersed across Europe, APAC, North and South America.

Miguel Alvarez, Chief Technology Officer of AFG and CEO of With Robots says that "It's wonderful to see our team not only building technology solutions for leading brands, but also applying their engineering prowess to tackle issues impacting the digital marketing landscape. We are truly expanding the definition of creativity as we support our clients through the demise of cookies and even more emphasis being placed on the creative use of technology to meet customer needs and brands' business objectives."

AFG helps brands define innovative strategies, deliver breakthrough ideas and leverage new technologies that transform their business for the better. It's able to do this through its infrastructure which provides 'plug & play' access to additional agencies and capabilities.

As part of AFG, With Robots becomes a partner brand to full-service digital creative agency AnalogFolk and content production company Untold Fable, the latter of which the group invested in at the start of this year.

As part of AFG's investment in Untold Fable, the group has developed the technology for its unique platform which is designed to give brands and agencies more information about talent before they commission in order to make diversity in the advertising industry the norm, not the exception, reduce industry biases and give all talent more equal opportunities.

Other technology products AFG has invested in the development of over the last two years include:

BigUp.AI, a multi award-winning digital language tool designed to give women the confidence to get ahead in their career by helping them express their strengths with confidence. Powered by Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, BigUp.AI identifies strengths and suggests alternative "Big Ups" to express them in a more impactful, assertive way.

A first-of-its-kind AI product called Dieter that automates a brand's design review process, saving it millions annually. It's able to provide feedback across a brand globally and includes corporate design language on desktop and mobile, meaning design work is reviewed in seconds rather than days. It's now an established part of some of the biggest brands in the world's digital architecture and has a dedicated team integrating it with their interfaces and ways of working.

Zodiac Engine allows brands to use connected packaging to create one-to-one ongoing relationships with consumers. It turns simple behaviours into a means to extend their product and brand experiences, without having to create new infrastructure, channels and steps each time. It uses AI image recognition, which can be accessed through consumer platforms like WhatsApp, to identify existing artwork and serve the consumer relevant utility, experiences and promotions.

With Robots

With Robots is a global technology and automation service. An end-to-end managed solution helping brands deliver their technology engineering, web development and advertising production projects more efficiently, more effectively and with more impact.

With Robots is a part of AFG, the progressive global marketing and technology group creating a smarter future for people, brands and society. The group includes full-service digital creative agency AnalogFolk and content production company Untold Fable. It has offices in London, Amsterdam, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney partnering with brands including Bayer, Beats by Dre, Foot Locker, L'Oreal, Nike, Netflix, Unilever.

