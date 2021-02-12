Analysis Finds $40 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Yet to be Distributed

$40 Billion in Coronavirus Provider Relief Fund Yet to be Distributed Tweet this

HRSA announced a series of general and targeted distributions throughout 2020 totaling $157.8 billion. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) maintains a public data file listing every provider that has received at least one PRF payment. Comparing the announced payments with the provider listing and a detailed analysis of payment types, schedules, and returned payments indicates almost $40 billion, approximately one-fifth of the total amount Congress appropriated, has not reached providers. Unlike providers in those areas impacted by the spring surge in COVID-19 cases, many providers now responding to the fall and winter surge have not received additional distributions.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the healthcare industry. Providers should push the Department of Health and Human Services to make these critical funds accessible faster," said Martie Ross, PYA Principal.

