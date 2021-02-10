Analysis of Cross Sector Adoption and Ancillary Business Capabilities of Cannabinoids, 2020 Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Developments Fuelling Growth Opportunities for Cannabinoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cannabinoids as an ingredient for use in pharmaceuticals, F&B, and other industries are steadily gaining in interest across the globe, While R&D and technology developments are on the rise, the industry is still emerging considering the regulatory scenario and the technology limitations.

With many technology developers focusing on overcoming challenges and product developmental efforts, new business models need to play with all possible interactions among stakeholders in order to create a smooth environment for commercialization. In countries such as the USA, advancing regulations are encouraging the innovation ecosystem to flourish and new commercialization opportunities are expected to rise in the coming 3-5 years. Competition models are gaining increasing attention in order to face challenges and capture value.

Technology and business synergies are required to optimal route for commercialization with industry convergence needed to diversify the business opportunities across industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Cannabinoids Technology

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings - Prompt Benefits for Patients and Consumers Increasing Adoption

2.4 Key Findings - Solid, Well Branded Developmental Networks to Increase Commercialization

2.5 Summary of Growth Opportunities - Cannabinoids Production

2.6 Summary of Growth Opportunities - Ancillary Business Development

3. Overview of Cannabinoids

3.1 Characteristics of Cannabinoids and the Endocannabinoid System

3.2 Cannabinoids Chemotypes and Classification

3.3 Cannabinoids Synthesis and Mechanism of Action

3.4 Key Cannabinoids of Commercial Interest

3.5 Psychoactive Cannabinoids and Therapeutic Indications

3.6 Non Psychoactive Cannabinoids and Therapeutic Indications

3.7 Mapping of Overall Beneficial Effects of Cannabinoids

4. Technology Value Chain

4.1 Key Enabling Technologies that Influence Cannabinoids Production

4.2 Key Enabling Technologies that Influence Cannabinoids Formulation

4.3 Smart Agriculture and Synthetic Biology Approaches for Cannabinoids Production

4.4 Cannabinoids Production: Comparison of Smart Agriculture and Synthetic Biology Approaches

5. Regulatory Framework

5.1 Important Regulatory Concerns Around Cannabinoids

5.2 Cannabinoids Worldwide Legality Status

5.3 Regulatory Framework for CBD Therapy Approval

6. Innovation Ecosystem

6.1 Key Market Participants in Cannabinoids Across Various Application Sectors

7. Key Products and Developments: Pharmaceuticals

7.1 Commercialized Products Dashboard Bedrocan, Bedrobinol, Bediol, Bedica, Bedrolite

7.2 Commercialized Products Dashboard Marinol, Syndros, Cesamet

7.3 Commercialized Products Dashboard Sativex, Epidiolex

7.4 Dashboard of Products in Pipeline Namisol, Arvisol, Polyfunctional Cannabinoids, Drug Delivery

7.5 Dashboard of Products in Pipeline: Cannabinoids Programs

8. Key Products and Developments: Food and Supplements

8.1 Commercialized Products Dashboard: Major Cannabinoid-based Food and Supplements Products Brands

9. Key Products and Developments: Personal Care and Cosmetics

9.1 Commercialized Products Dashboard: Cannabinoid-based Personal Care and Cosmetics Brands

10. Key Products and Developments: Hemp Textiles

10.1 Commercialized Products Dashboard: Cannabinoid-based Hemp Textile Product Brands

11. Key Products and Developments: Renewable Feedstocks

11.1 Commercialized Product Dashboard: Major Cannabinoid-based Hemp Feedstocks Brands

12. Funding and Investment Opportunities

12.1 Cannabinoids Adoption Gaining Momentum Across Industries in the US

12.2 Focus of VC Funding Remains Stable in North America

12.3 Snapshot of Funding and Investment Scenario in the US

12.4 Market Value and Capitalization of Key Participants

13. Growth opportunities

13.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Standardized Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for Introduction in Novel Therapeutics, 2020

13.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Cost-effective and Scalable Manufacturing for Product Quality and Process Sustainability, 2020

13.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Mechanism of Action of Individual Cannabinoids for Enhanced Products with Rare Cannabinoids, 2020

13.4 Growth Opportunity 4: Internationally Consistent Regulatory Framework for Interstate, Intercontinental, Global Commercialization, 2020

13.5 Growth Opportunity 5: Ancillary Businesses for Value Chain Enhancement, 2020

13.6 Growth Opportunity 6: Product Portfolio Diversification Across Industries for a Comprehensive Cannabinoid Value Proposition, 2020

14. Companies to Watch and Key Contacts

14.1 Companies to Watch

15. Next Steps



