Analysis of Freebox Delta Server 2019: Cost Analysis, Estimated Price Analysis, Teardown Analysis

Thanks to its continuous innovation strategy, in December 2018 the French Internet service provider Free launched the first modem/router compatible with the Fiber-to-the Home 10 Gbit/s Ethernet Passive Optical Network (FTTH 10G-EPON) standard for general public use.



Led by the ever-changing broadband technology, with 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) videos, the Internet of Things and other innovative services, Internet service providers keep setting higher requirements for access networks and bandwidth.



Using a Marvell ARMv8 Quad-core Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Qualcomm Wireless Local Area Network System on Chip (WLAN SoC) for the AC4400 Wi-Fi standard, the Freebox Delta Server is one of the most powerful modem/router products on the market today for consumer use.



The user is free to choose one of two optional modules based on their network features, either:



An optical module to enjoy optical network speed up to 10Gbit/s.



Or a fourth generation wireless networking protocol (4G) module to boost the asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) speed with 4G technology, making it up to ten times faster than its original speed.



Added to this first module, a second extra Security Module is also available. This module makes the Freebox into a smart central alarm unit. This is an entire pack containing also a Wi-Fi camera, a door- or window-opening detector, a movement detector and a dedicated remote control.



Based on a complete teardown analysis of the server, the report provides the detailed bill-of-material (BOM), the manufacturing cost of the server, optical module and security module and then estimates a final manufacturer price.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Features

2. Company Profile



3. Teardown Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

Electronic Boards

Overview

High Definition Photo

Component Markings and Identification

4. Cost Analysis

PCB Cross Sections and Cost Analysis

BOM Cost - Electronic Boards

BOM Cost - Others

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

5. Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Manufacturer Price

Companies Mentioned



Free

Marvell

Qualcomm

