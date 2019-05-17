Analysis of Mobileye's EyeQ4 Vision Processor Family, 2019 - Physical Analysis, Physical Comparison, Manufacturing Process Flow, Cost Analysis, & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobileye EyeQ4 Vision Processor Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After releasing the EyeQ2 processor in 2010 and the EyeQ3 in 2014, the two vision processors have been at the core of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) revolution that has already saved hundreds of lives. In 2018 Mobileye, the market leader, launched the EyeQ4 processor, which offers ten times the processing capability of the EyeQ3.

EyeQ4 adds supports for mapping using Road Experience Management, Driving Policy, vehicle detection from any angle and next-generation lane detection. The vision processor market is predicted to have an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90% from 2018 to 2024. Mobileye is currently the leader of camera-based ADAS, with products currently available in 160 car models including General Motors, Nissan, BMW and Honda.

The EyeQ4 chipsets are developed by Mobileye and manufactured by STMicroelectronics using the proprietary 28nm Fully Depleted Silicon On Insulator (FD-SOI) low power consumption technology. Thanks to the SOI substrate, the EyeQ4 is 10 times as powerful as the EyeQ3 for just 20% more power consumption.

The EyeQ4-High and -Mid processors, found in the ZF S-Cam4 Tri-cam and Mono-cam cameras, integrates multi-threaded Microprocessor from MIPS. These cores are coupled with the new generation of Mobileye's Vector Micro-code Processors (VMP), Multithreaded Processing Cluster (MPC) cores and Programmable Macro Array (PMA) cores to manage up to three cameras at the same time.

This report contains a complete teardown analysis and a cost estimation of the EyeQ4-High and-Mid processors. In a first part, information about the package and the overall die data: dimensions, main characteristics, markings ; are present. Then high-definition optical and SEM pictures of selected areas show the main Intellectual Property (IP) blocks and the transistors' design. Finally, cross-sections of integrated circuits (ICs) allow to understand the manufacturing process.

The report features an exhaustive comparison between the EyeQ4-High and -Mid versions and the previous EyeQ3, highlighting the improvements, similarities and differences between these three circuits.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. MobilEye Company Profile



3. EyeQ Family



4. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

System Teardown

EyeQ4 High and Mid Packages

Package views, dimensions and markings



Package opening



Package cross-section

EyeQ4 High and Mid Dies

View, dimensions and marking



Cross-section



Process characteristics

5. Physical Comparison

Comparison between MobilEye EyeQ4-High, EyeQ4-Mid and EyeQ3

6. Manufacturing Process Flow

Global Overview

EyeQ4 High and Mid Front-End Process

EyeQ4 High and Mid Wafer Fabrication Unit

EyeQ4 High and Mid Package Assembly Unit

EyeQ4 High and Mid Back-End: Final test

7. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

EyeQ4 High and Mid Dies

Front-end cost



Wafer and die cost

EyeQ4 High & Mid Components

Back-end : Packaging cost



Back-end : Final test cost



Component cost

8. Estimated Price Analysis

Companies Mentioned



BMW

EyeQ

General Motors

Honda

Mobileye

Nissan

STMicroelectronics

