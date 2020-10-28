Analysis of Recent Cell and Gene Therapy Innovations: 2020 Competitive Landscape Report - CD-19 is the Most Common Target Antigen for Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Landscape Analysis of Recent Cell and Gene Therapy Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research identifies some of the key developments across CAR-T cell therapies and provides insights across technological, IP, and investment landscapes. The study also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape while highlighting the key growth opportunities within the CAR-T cell therapy platform.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus: Emerging Technologies Enabling chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapies

1.2 Analysis Framework: The Author's Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.4 Key Findings of Technology Breakthrough Driving Sepsis Diagnosis



2.0 Technology Snapshot

2.1 Rising Pace of Cell and Gene Therapy Approvals

2.2 Regulatory and Ethical Perspectives on Gene Therapy

2.3 Rising Demand for Precision Medicine Strategies

2.4 Manufacturing Continues to be the Key Bottle Neck

2.5 II Generation Chimeric Antigen Receptors Likely to Dominate the Cell Therapy Landscape in the Future

2.6 CD-19 is the Most Common Target Antigen for Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies



3.0 Emerging Patent Landscape

3.1 Steady Increase in Patent Grants for CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.2 University of Pennsylvania and Novartis Lead the Patent Landscape for CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.3 China and the US Lead the Patent Landscape for CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.4 Snapshot of Key Patent Grants: Novartis

3.5 Snapshot of Key Patent Grants: Cellectis and BlueBird Bio



4.0 Analysis of the Investment Landscape

4.1 Key M&A Trends Across the Global Life Sciences Sector

4.2 Gene Therapy - Venture Capital Funding Assessment

4.3 Gene Therapy - Big Pharma In-licensing Deals Assessment

4.4 Strategic Insights: Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies, Viral Vector CMOS



5. Analysis of the Competitive Landscape

5.1 Allogene Therapeutics

5.2 Precision BioSciences Inc.

5.3 CRISPR Therapeutics AG

5.4 Cellectis S.A.

5.5 Celyad

5.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

5.7 Gilead

5.8 Novartis

5.9 BlueBird Bio

5.10 Summary of the Scoring Methodology

5.11 Competitive Analysis of CAR-T Participants



6.0 CAR-T Cell Therapies: Growth Opportunity Universe

6.1 Growth Opportunity: CAR-T for Solid tumors, 2020



7.0 Industry Influencers



