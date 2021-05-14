STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the newsletter that was published the 5th of January 2021, Erik Penser Bank has now begun the implementation of a number of commissioned analyses, the first of which has been published and is available on ChemoTech's website in English:

https://www.chemotech.se/investor-relations/financial-analysis/

CONTACT:

For further information please contact: Mohan Frick, CEO

+46 (0)10-218 93 00

[email protected]



Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank, Tel: +46 8 463 80 00, E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/chemotech/r/analysis-of-scandinavian-chemotech-ab-published-by-erik-penser-bank-now-available-in-english,c3346890

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14967/3346890/1417384.pdf 210514_Analysis Erik Penser Bank https://mb.cision.com/Public/14967/3346890/aaefe0ac6ab98542.pdf Research Coverage Erik Penser Bank - ENG

SOURCE ChemoTech