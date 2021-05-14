Analysis of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB published by Erik Penser Bank now available in English
May 14, 2021, 04:05 ET
STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the newsletter that was published the 5th of January 2021, Erik Penser Bank has now begun the implementation of a number of commissioned analyses, the first of which has been published and is available on ChemoTech's website in English:
https://www.chemotech.se/investor-relations/financial-analysis/
CONTACT:
For further information please contact: Mohan Frick, CEO
+46 (0)10-218 93 00
[email protected]
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank, Tel: +46 8 463 80 00, E-mail: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
210514_Analysis Erik Penser Bank
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/14967/3346890/aaefe0ac6ab98542.pdf
|
Research Coverage Erik Penser Bank - ENG
SOURCE ChemoTech
