Analysis of the Global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety, 2018-2019 & 2020-2025
Dec 12, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Intrusion Detection Modernization Market to Reach $41B by 2025
New and maturing Intrusion Detection technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis and Smart & Covert Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities
This report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical markets, 5 technology markets, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets in total. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 147 Intrusion Detection products & services Vendors.
Key drivers of the Intrusion Detection Modernization in Homeland Security & Public Safety Market include:
- Terror and crime
- Cybercrime and cyberterrorism
- Trump administration's Mexican Wall funding
- Private Sector Security
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Covert Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data & Data Analysis and Smart Sensors)
- The need to minimize the labor cost of CIP
This 1095-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
Questions answered in this report include:
- What drives the customers to purchase Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
- What is the Intrusion Detection Modernization market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to modernize their Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the Intrusion Detection technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y5yae
