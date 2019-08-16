DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the radio-frequency Identification (RFID) market in healthcare. The global RFID market in the healthcare industry is witnessing a period of dynamic growth, with the caregivers focused more on enhancing operational efficiency by improving asset availability, inventory management, and personnel tracking. Caregivers are looking to improve user experience within the hospital premise and are looking to leverage technologies such as RFID and Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) for the same.

As healthcare costs are high in several countries, caregivers are focused on reducing costs and using technology to aid the same. Connected healthcare is a trend that is expected to drive the demand for RFID technology across different applications. The market has been analyzed mainly from a product perspective through three segments including tags, readers, and middleware.

Research Highlights

The study provides the overall market size for 2018 and a revenue breakdown by product, geography, and applications. Applications include asset tracking, patient & staff tracking, inventory management, hygiene tracking, and environmental tracking. The study focuses on the various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive the market growth. The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts up to 2023.



It provides an analysis of the competitive landscape with market shares (only at the global level) and SWOT analysis of top companies. The research, however, does not provide information on the unit shipment. It will present key market participants with business intelligence to help them understand the future of the RFID market in healthcare. The regions included as a part of the study are North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC).

From a technology perspective, active technology will continue to be the dominant technology being deployed in hospitals with a focus on Wi-Fi RTLS, IR RTLS, and ultrasound RTLS. Additionally, the rise of BLE-based location services is also attracting interest among caregivers. From a regional standpoint, North America is the largest contributor to the RFID market in the healthcare industry owing to the growing awareness about RFID technology and the related benefits among caregivers. With increasing emphasis on the user experience, caregivers are deploying technologies such as RFID, RTLS, and BLE. Caregivers are looking at combining data obtained from the RFID hardware and feeding it to artificial intelligence-powered data analytics engines to provide them with meaningful insights that enable better services being offered

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview



Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care



Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care



Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care

5. Market Share



Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



Transformation in RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care Industry Ecosystem-2018

Growth Opportunity 1-Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 2-AI

Growth Opportunity 3-Big Data Analytics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications



Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care

Mega Trend Impact on the RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care

AI Mega Trend Explained

Blockchain Mega Trend Explained

Big Data Analytics Mega Trend Explained

8. Tags Segment Analysis



Tags Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Readers Segment Analysis



Readers Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Middleware Segment Analysis



Middleware Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

