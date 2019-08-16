Analysis of the Global Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care - Forecast to 2023
Aug 16, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Global Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in the radio-frequency Identification (RFID) market in healthcare. The global RFID market in the healthcare industry is witnessing a period of dynamic growth, with the caregivers focused more on enhancing operational efficiency by improving asset availability, inventory management, and personnel tracking. Caregivers are looking to improve user experience within the hospital premise and are looking to leverage technologies such as RFID and Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) for the same.
As healthcare costs are high in several countries, caregivers are focused on reducing costs and using technology to aid the same. Connected healthcare is a trend that is expected to drive the demand for RFID technology across different applications. The market has been analyzed mainly from a product perspective through three segments including tags, readers, and middleware.
Research Highlights
The study provides the overall market size for 2018 and a revenue breakdown by product, geography, and applications. Applications include asset tracking, patient & staff tracking, inventory management, hygiene tracking, and environmental tracking. The study focuses on the various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive the market growth. The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts up to 2023.
It provides an analysis of the competitive landscape with market shares (only at the global level) and SWOT analysis of top companies. The research, however, does not provide information on the unit shipment. It will present key market participants with business intelligence to help them understand the future of the RFID market in healthcare. The regions included as a part of the study are North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC).
From a technology perspective, active technology will continue to be the dominant technology being deployed in hospitals with a focus on Wi-Fi RTLS, IR RTLS, and ultrasound RTLS. Additionally, the rise of BLE-based location services is also attracting interest among caregivers. From a regional standpoint, North America is the largest contributor to the RFID market in the healthcare industry owing to the growing awareness about RFID technology and the related benefits among caregivers. With increasing emphasis on the user experience, caregivers are deploying technologies such as RFID, RTLS, and BLE. Caregivers are looking at combining data obtained from the RFID hardware and feeding it to artificial intelligence-powered data analytics engines to provide them with meaningful insights that enable better services being offered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care
5. Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care Industry Ecosystem-2018
- Growth Opportunity 1-Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 2-AI
- Growth Opportunity 3-Big Data Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care
- Mega Trend Impact on the RFID Market in Healthcare and Hospital Care
- AI Mega Trend Explained
- Blockchain Mega Trend Explained
- Big Data Analytics Mega Trend Explained
8. Tags Segment Analysis
- Tags Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Readers Segment Analysis
- Readers Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Middleware Segment Analysis
- Middleware Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
