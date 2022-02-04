Analysis of the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market (2021 to 2026): Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) operates as a telecommunication technology that facilitates interaction between a computer machine and human beings through usage of DTMF and voice tones input through a keypad. The primary market drivers for IVR are the rise in cloud infrastructure, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing number of calls. One of the pioneering technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been finding increasing adoption to make the IVR industry progressive.

The dual-tone technology and the speech technology applications reduce the hold time and drop-off time for each call, increasing the outbound call frequency that results in automating repetitive tasks, which improves the agent efficiency. Such reasons fuel the market growth of the IVR system. IVR analytics trigger market growth by helping the companies achieve customer satisfaction by capturing and tracking, and evaluating the overall call experience.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Speech-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 40.1% share of the global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market. The speech-based IVR segment is gaining traction by integrating with the natural language programming (NLP), assisting in reducing the time spent to solve a query by an individual, which reduces the call duration, helping to achieve reduce the cost for an organization.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America's large market share of the IVR market is primarily due to an efficient implementation of IVR systems by telecommunication companies, improved network infrastructure, flawless security and communications, ease of accomplishment of a task without needing the service of an agent, and large-scale adoption of IVR systems by large and small enterprises.

Additionally, early implementation of advanced technologies like natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence in the US propels market demand in North America. Asia-Pacific market is driven by significant uptake of IVR systems in several industry verticals like BFSI, telecommunications, public and government sector, healthcare, and rising number of SMEs, as well as large enterprises in the region.

The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connect First, Inc.

Convergys Corp.

Database Systems Corp.

Dialogic Corporation

DialogTech

E-Complish, Inc.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Voicent Communications, Inc.

West Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Notable Trends in the IVR Market

Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR Systems Market

Tracking Call Center Statistics

Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems

Pandemic Presents Challenging Environment

Improvements in Operational Efficiency: Need of the Hour

American Companies Revamping the Client-Service Operations

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in IVR Systems Market

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in the Contact Centers

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Centers

Increased Adoption of Chatbots and Simpler Applications

Ensuring Security and Privacy of Data at the Contact Centers

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous Potential for IVR Systems

NLP and NLU Critical IVR Technologies Bringing Change

Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems

Demand for API based Sophisticated Flexible Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and Scalability of Organizations

Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow

Maximizing Contact Center's Agent Resources with Integrated Inbound IVR Solutions

IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer service

Speech Enabled IVR Becoming the Preferred User Interface

Conversational IVR and Future Trends

IVR Solutions Enhance Services in BFSI Industry

IVR Systems in Banking

Select IVR Applications in the Banking Sector

Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector

COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs

Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Call Center IVR Software for Seamless Patient Experience

for Seamless Patient Experience The New Normal in Retail Industry Post COVID-19 to Provide Boost to IVR Systems Market

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Use of Omni-Channel IVR Systems Gain Momentum

IVR Systems in Utilities

Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8evnxl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets