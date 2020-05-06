Analysis of the Japanese Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan was the largest SCM market in Asia-Pacific in 2018; it is expected to remain the chief revenue contributor over the next 5 years. The Web security segment is anticipated to lead the Japanese SCM market during the forecast period, while e-mail security solutions are likely to record marginally slower adoption than expected. e-mail's slow growth could also be attributed to its maturity. The competitive landscape is dominated by local vendors such as Digital Arts and Alps System, which have a well-established market presence. These accounted for close to half of the market share in 2018. Foreign vendors find it difficult to compete in the Japanese SCM market.

