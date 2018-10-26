Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Telecom Market, Forecast to 2022: Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Fixed Line Operators and Internet Services Providers
17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Telecom Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed line operators and Internet Services Providers (ISPs).
This study details the key telecom market indicators; telecom market developments in terms of technology, services, competition and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators. It provides a snapshot of the telecom market trends in KSA in terms of market size, revenue, subscribers and penetration across the overall telecom as well as individual mobile, fixed line and broadband segments. It also explains the contribution by the prepaid and postpaid segments to overall mobile services. Further, it highlights key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA telecom market.
This study provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation and customer service for each of the three incumbent MNOs in the market - STC, Mobily and Zain. Key industry best practices in terms of compelling value offer, managed services, service quality levels, converged offerings, ICT services offerings and digitised customer engagement are also detailed.
The study explores key growth opportunities that operators will look at investing in and the strategic initiatives they will adopt to accelerate their digital transformation journey. It also throws light on the key predictions for the KSA telecom market, in terms of services diversification and technological advancements.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the importance of ICT in the Saudi Arabian economy?
- Who are the key telecommunications players shaping the communication landscape in the region?
- What are the key regulations driving growth?
- What are the industry best practices which telecoms can capitalise on?
- What emerging technologies will be advancing in the telecommunications market?
- What are the key trends shaping the telecommunications market?
- What are the potential growth opportunities in the Saudi Arabian Market?
Key Conclusion
In Conclusion, the Telecommunication operators in the KSA market will make key investments in 5G technology and rigorously engage in partnerships with key providers to strengthen their 5G offerings, while emerging as a forerunner in the 5G space.
Furthermore, Telecommunication operators will be increasingly investing in fibre and SDN/NFV during the next three years in order to offer digital services in a more efficient manner, while also allowing them to become more agile in response to changing market and customer requirements.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Saudi Arabia Telecom Market-Research Perspective
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Economic Outlook
4. Telecom Market Outlook
- Telecom Infrastructure in KSA
- Regulatory Framework-Key Trends
- KSA Telecom Market Timeline
5. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
6. Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator
- Mobile Subscriber-Prepaid Vs. Postpaid
- Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast
- Fixed Line Revenue Forecast
- Fixed Line Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
- Broadband Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate Discussion
- Broadband Revenue Forecast
7. Competitive Environment and Competitor Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Telecom Operators' Business Model Evolution
- Competitor Analysis-STC
- Competitor Analysis-Mobily
- Competitor Analysis-Zain
8. Industry Best Practices
9. Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Investments in SDN and NFV Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile App-Based Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38dkgt/analysis_of_the?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article