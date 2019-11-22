Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, Worldwide (2019-2040): Growth Opportunities, Major Participants, Infrastructure & Support, Key Challenges, Platforms & Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Objectives of The Study



To capture the evolution of UAM vehicles over the years, until 2019

To identify key participants in the UAM vehicles market as of 2019

To decipher the emergence of UAM vehicles application areas by 2040

To identify new business models for UAM vehicles

To understand how the air taxi market could evolve in the future

To provide key conclusions and actionable recommendations

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving urban air mobility (UAM) market.

It begins by looking at how UAM vehicles have evolved over the years and providing a snapshot of the current landscape. An exhaustive list of market participants from across the globe is captured and a robust methodology is adopted to narrow down on the top 15 companies at the moment.

The report looks at the key application areas, a tentative timeline when they are likely to be commercialised and the business models and revenue streams which can arise out of those application areas. It also looks at the various types of UAM vehicles, their unique features and the application areas that they are best suited for.

Further, this research exhaustively analyses the nascent air taxi market. Governments which have favourably initiated air taxi related programmes and their vision are analysed. The report goes on to understand the key infrastructure and support services required for the seamless operation of air taxis to take place, thereby painting a picture of the air taxi ecosystem of the future.

Market Summary

The increase in the number of vehicles on urban roads and the associated traffic congestion makes it difficult for daily commuters, emergency responders and ambulances to reach their destination on time. An effective alternative would be to use the underutilised urban airspace to make travel in congested areas more effective.

Helicopters were the only vehicles which were available for urban commute till now. However, their bulky frame, lengthy propellers and noise levels make them unsuitable for mass urban transportation. Hence there exists a gap for a new vehicle that can be effectively used for urban air transport.

Urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles have the potential to fill this gap, ushering in an era of seamless air travel. The advent of UAM vehicles poses a number of pertinent questions related to safety, infrastructure, regulations, privacy, traffic management and key application areas.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Takeaways

Executive Summary - Vehicle Segmentation

Executive Summary - UAM Players Racing towards Commercialisation

Executive Summary - Business Services and Revenue Streams

Executive Summary - The Evolving Air Taxi Ecosystem

Executive Summary - Possible Countries with Air Taxi Services by 2040

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Defining Passenger UAM Vehicles

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Research Background

3. Segmentations and Snapshot of the Evolving Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Market

Evolution of UAM Vehicles - Key Milestones

Vehicle Segmentation

The Rapidly Evolving UAM Landscape

Global UAM Programs - A Snapshot

4. Analysis of Major Participants in the Market

Snapshot of Major Participants

Methodology to Identify the Top 15 Companies

The Top 36 Companies Shortlisted based on the Methodology

Top 15 UAM Companies

Potential Air Taxi Operators of the Future

5. Future Applications of Urban Air Mobility Vehicles

Select Future Applications of UAM Vehicles

Police Patrol - Hoversurf Hoverbike

Recreation - Kitty Hawk Flyer

Air Ambulance - Metro Skyways CityHawk

Organ Transport - Ehang 184

Flying Car Grand Prix - Alauda Airspeeder

Timeline for UAM Vehicle Applications

Business Services and Revenue Streams

Comparison by Application for Different UAM Vehicles

6. The Evolving Air Taxi Landscape

Government Initiatives Poised to Fast Track Air Taxi Adoption

The Evolving Air Taxi Ecosystem

Countries Where Air Taxis Could Be Commercialised by 2040

The Dubai Air Taxi Programme

The New Zealand Air Taxi Programme

The Singapore Air Taxi Programme

Frankfurt Air Taxi Programme

The Paris Air Taxi Programme

The Uber Elevate Programme

Pricing - How Much Would Uber Air Taxi Service Cost?

Lilium's Air Taxi Vision

Inter-City Commute - The Rolls Royce Air Taxi

Inter-City Commute - Bell Nexus

Inter-City Commute - Aston Martin Luxury Taxi Concept

Inter-City Commute - Aeromobil 4.0

Inter-City Commute - Terrafugia Transition

Inter-City Commute - The PAL-V Liberty

Inter-City Commute - VRCO NeoXcraft

7. Infrastructure and Support Services for Air Taxis

Shifting Focus to Air Taxi Infrastructure

Futuristic Skyport Concepts from Uber Summit

UAM Vehicle Landing Pads - A Standard Feature in Future Homes

Blade - Luxury Lounges For Urban Air Mobility

Skyports - Developing the Vertiports of the Future

Deseret UAS - Network of Testing Ranges for UAM Vehicles

Robotic Skies - MRO Specialists for UAM Vehicles

8. Key Challenges Faced by the Urban Air Mobility Vehicles Industry

Challenges for Existing and New Market Participants

Tackling Challenges - Safety

Tackling Challenges - Fuel Efficiency and Range

Tackling Challenges - Take-Off and Landing and Human Error

Tackling Challenges - Noise

Tackling Challenges - Air Traffic Control Related

9. Platforms and Technologies Key to the Urban Air Mobility Vehicles Market

Key Technology Mapping for UAM Vehicles

Honeywell - Moving First To Supply Technologies Required for UAM

Hydrogen Propulsion - Alaka' Technologies

Boeing NeXt - Using Blockchain and AI to Track Drones

Reducing Propulsion Noise

Wheels for Flying Taxis - The Goodyear Aero Concept

UAM Vehicles - Drone Platforms

10. Market Sizing

Number of UAM Vehicles in the Air Taxi Market - Forecast

Number of Air Taxis - Country-level Snapshot

11. Regulations for Urban Air Mobility Vehicles

Global Commercial Drone Regulations Landscape

Evolving BVLOS Regulations

UAM Operations in the United States - Present FAA Regulations

- Present FAA Regulations UAS Integration Programme Could Pave for Future Air Taxi Adoption

Regulatory Initiatives and Engagements in the Passenger UAM Space

Passenger UAM Vehicles - Certifications and Government Collaborations

12. Growth Opportunities and C2A

Delivery Drones - Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

13. Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

14. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Volocopter

Ehang

Aeromobil

Terrafugia

Lilium

Kitty Hawk

VRCO

Vertical Aerospace

Airbus

Toyota

Pal-V

Bartini

Opener

Hoversurf

Audi

Porsche

Bell Aviation

Joby Aviation

NFT Inc.

Vimana

Workhorse Group

