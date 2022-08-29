Analysis of Verizon, Telefonica, Claro Brasil, and NTT Docomo with the Global IoT Market: Portfolio, Value Proposition, Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical, Success Story

Aug 29, 2022, 13:15 ET
A total of 4 companies - Verizon, Telefonica, Claro Brasil, and NTT Docomo - were selected and profiled for the purpose of this research to identify trends in the industry across different regions and track how the ecosystem is evolving around them.
This study outlines each company's portfolio, value proposition, emerging use cases by verticals, and success stories. Recent developments are also included to provide an overall view of each company's strategy and direction.
The key challenge for telecom operators (telcos) is to go beyond connectivity and provide business solutions to enterprise customers, as well as connected home and digital lifestyle services to consumers. A solid ecosystem strategy and effective execution by operators are key requisites to address this challenge.
The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.
Until recently, IoT was a competitive advantage, while now it is a competitive requirement. For traditional telcos, the ecosystem has evolved and now they must either evolve or perish.
About 60 LTE-M and 110 NB-IoT networks were in operation worldwide as of February 2022. With commercial launches of long-term evolution machine-type communication (LTE-M), NB-IoT, and private LTE networks, in addition to the launch of 5G in different regions, traditional mobile operators have started launching more affordable and attractive connectivity offerings.
Stretching beyond their role as connectivity providers, telecom operators are acquiring end-to-end IoT capabilities with new business and operational models that promote greater agility and flexibility.
RESEARCH SCOPE
This study analyzes how the global IoT ecosystem of operators is configured, in addition to providing details about strategy, business models, verticals of focus, case studies, and other relevant information about the market and its participants.
To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telco IoT Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Definition of the IoT
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Key Competitors
3 Growth Environment
- Telcos' Evolutionary Digital Services Strategy
- The IoT is the Catalyst Driving the Digital Transformation Journey
- Multiple IoT Components in End-to-End Systems
- Hardware
- Connectivity
- Data Management
- UI
- Benefits of End-to-End Systems
- Risks of End-to-End Systems
- IoT Telco Strategies
- Ecosystem Development
- Business Models
- Infrastructure Strategy
- Growth Strategies
- Emerging Use Cases by Vertical
- IoT Application Use Case Categories
- New Mobility Opportunities
- New Manufacturing Opportunities
- New Utilities Opportunities
- New Retail Opportunities
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Telco IoT Market
- Success Factors for Growth
4 Company Profile
- Telefonica - IoT Portfolio
- Telefonica - IoT Value Proposition
- Telefonica - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical
- Telefonica - IoT Success Story
- Verizon - IoT Portfolio
- Verizon - IoT Value Proposition
- Verizon - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical
- Verizon - IoT Success Story
- Claro Brasil - IoT Portfolio
- Claro Brasil - IoT Value Proposition
- Claro Brasil - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical
- Claro Brasil - IoT Success Story
- NTT Docomo - IoT Portfolio
- NTT Docomo - IoT Value Proposition
- NTT Docomo - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical
- NTT Docomo - IoT Success Story
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Internet of Cars (IoC) for Mobility Improvement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT (IIoT) for Manufacturing Process Automation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Metering for Advanced Measurement Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 4: In- and Off-store Tracking Solutions for Hyper-personalized Retail Experience
