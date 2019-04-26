Analysis on the Global Architectural Coatings Market 2019-2023 with PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, and Nippon Paint Dominating

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, User Type, Coating Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The architectural coatings market is projected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2018 to USD 82.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices along with rising per capita paints consumption.

The market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. The leading architectural coatings producers that account for nearly 50% of the market include PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Some of the other players operating in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Masco Corporation (US), Jotun Group (Norway), and RPM International Inc. (US).

Residential architectural coatings is the largest and fastest application segment of the architectural coatings market



Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Architectural coatings for residential construction application include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and cleaners.

New paint is mainly associated with newly built residential constructions, which include both their interior and exterior application areas. So, this drives the demand for residential architectural coatings.



APAC is the largest market for the architectural coatings market



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of both volume and value, of the overall market in 2018. The market in the region is driven by the growing population and economic growth.

Both residential and non-residential sectors are expected to grow in China and India during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the demand for architectural coatings in this industry.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumption

2.5 Limitation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Architectural Coatings Market

4.2 Architectural Coatings Market Growth, By Resin Type

4.3 APAC Architectural Coatings Market, By Technology and Country

4.4 Overview of Architectural Coatings Market

4.5 Architectural Coatings Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Architectural Coatings Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Environmentally-Friendly Coating Systems

5.2.1.3 Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics

5.2.1.4 Rising Per Capita Paint Consumption in APAC

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Opportunities in Less Regulated Regions

5.2.2.2 Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry



6 Architectural Coatings Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic Resin

6.2.1 Acrylic Resins are the Largest Category of Binder Resins Used in Architectural Coatings

6.3 Alkyd Resin

6.3.1 Solventborne Alkyd Coatings Account for A Larger Market Share Than Waterborne Alkyd Coatings

6.4 Vinyl Resin

6.4.1 Vinyl Copolymers Produce Air-Drying Coatings That Have Excellent Toughness and Good Resistance to Water and Chemicals

6.5 Polyurethane Resin

6.5.1 Interiors & Furniture Coating is One of the Major End-Use Industries of Polyurethane Coatings

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Epoxy Resin

6.6.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

6.6.3 Saturated Polyester Resin



7 Architectural Coatings Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Waterborne Coatings

7.2.1 Increasing Residential Construction and Improved Home Remodeling Practices are Expected to Drive the Waterborne Coatings Market in the Developing Countries of APAC

7.3 Solventborne Coatings

7.3.1 Owing to Lower Environmental Regulations, APAC to Register the Highest Cagr in the Solventborne Architectural Coatings Market

7.4 Powder Coatings

7.4.1 Lower Operating Costs, High Operating Efficiencies, No Voc Emissions, Non-Flammability, and Low Spark Hazards are Spurring the Demand for Powder Coatings



8 Architectural Coatings Market, By Coating Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Interior

8.3 Exterior

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Flooring

8.4.2 Roofing

8.4.3 Wood



9 Architectural Coatings Market, By User Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 DIY

9.2.1 Improved Aesthetic Requirements are Shifting the Demand From DIY Toward Professional Coaters

9.3 Professional

9.3.1 Easy Availability of Professionals is Increasing the Demand for Professional Coaters



10 Architectural Coatings Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Better Economic Growth and Higher Incomes are Boosting the Demand for Residential Architectural Coatings

10.2.2 New Construction

10.2.3 Remodel and Repaint

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Increased Commercial and Industrial Developments to Drive the Market

10.3.2 Commercial

10.3.3 Industrial

10.3.4 Infrastructure



11 Architectural Coatings Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Foreign Investment to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 A Boom in the Real Estate Industry to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Investments in Residential and Infrastructural Markets By Public and Private Sectors are Expected to Boost the Demand

11.2.4 Australia & New Zealand

11.2.4.1 Increased Activities in the Residential Construction and Renovation Sectors are Driving the Market

11.2.5 Indonesia

11.2.5.1 Availability of Cheap Raw Materials and Labor in Comparison to Other APAC Countries

11.2.6 Thailand

11.2.6.1 Increasing Customer Awareness About Aesthetics and Functionalities of Decorative Coating Products to Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.2.7 Malaysia

11.2.7.1 Strong Construction Activities to Drive the Growth of the Architectural Coatings Market

11.2.8 Rest of APAC

11.3 North America

11.3.1 US

11.3.1.1 Increasing Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Boost the Architectural Coatings Segment

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 Construction Industry to Be the Major Contributor to Architectural Coatings Market Growth

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 New Construction in the Residential Segment to Drive the Architectural Coatings Market

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Favorable Economic Environment for the Construction Sector Coupled With Rising Demand for New Homes From New Migrants to Drive the Market 101

11.4.2 Russia

11.4.2.1 Growing Population is Leading to A Rise in the Applications of the Architectural Coating

11.4.3 Uk

11.4.3.1 The Growing Construction Sector Along With Government Spending Will Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.4.4 France

11.4.4.1 Reviving Economy Coupled With an Investment in Infrastructure is Expected to Boost the Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.4.5 Italy

11.4.5.1 New Project Finance Rules and Investment Policies in the Construction Sector to Drive the Market

11.4.6 Spain

11.4.6.1 Growth in the Residential Construction Sector to Spur the Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.4.7 Turkey

11.4.7.1 Rapid Urbanization, Rising Middle-Class Population, Increasing Purchasing Power, and the Growing Housing Sector Will Create Strong Demand for Coatings

11.4.8 Rest of Europe

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Mega Housing Projects are Expected to Boost the Architectural Coatings Demand

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 There is A Substantial Demand for Architectural Coatings in Building Projects

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Rising Home Ownership and Living Standards, and Easier Credit Availability are Expected to Fuel the Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.6.2 Colombia

11.6.2.1 Increase in Population and Improved Economic Conditions are Expected to Lead to A High Demand for Architectural Coatings

11.6.3 Rest of South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.5.1 Investments & Expansions

12.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.5.3 New Product Launches

12.5.4 Joint Ventures



13 Company Profiles

13.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.2 PPG Industries Inc.

13.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 Asian Paints Limited

13.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

13.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.8 Masco Corporation

13.9 Jotun Group

13.1 RPM International Inc.

13.11 Other Companies

13.11.1 Hempel A/S

13.11.2 Tikkurila OYJ

13.11.3 DAW SE

13.11.4 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

13.11.5 Duluxgroup Ltd.

13.11.6 Diamond-Vogel Paint Company

13.11.7 Benjamin Moore & Co.

13.11.8 Kelly-Moore Paints

13.11.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

13.11.10 Berger Paints India Limited

13.11.11 Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

13.11.12 Cloverdale Paint Inc.

13.11.13 STO Corp.

13.11.14 Lanco Paints

13.11.15 Pintuco

13.11.16 Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co. Ltd.

13.11.17 H-I-S Coatings and Paint Manufacturing Co.

13.11.18 Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k208hb

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

