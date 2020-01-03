Analysis on the Light Tower Market in Argentina, 2015-2025 - Rising Need to Provide High-Efficiency LED Spotlights Recharged With Solar Panels on Construction Sites

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Light Tower Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Light Types (LED, Metal Halide), by Fuel Types (Diesel, Solar, Direct), by End-Users (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas And Others) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report thoroughly covers the market by light type, fuel type and end-users. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



According to this research, the Argentina Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% during 2019-2025



Increasing operations in the mining and oil & gas industry as well as growing demand for eco-friendly source of light are some of the key factors which are expected to accelerate the demand for light towers in the country over the coming years. Additionally, rising need to provide high-efficiency LED spotlights recharged with solar panels on construction sites, would spur the growth of light tower market in the country.

The construction sector has boomed over the years, supported by upcoming infrastructure projects such as Al Ro Project in Vicente Lpez and many more. The Smart and sustainable cities Argentina 2035 program initiated by the government's aim to create a number of smart and sustainable cities across the country. This initiative would spur the growth of light tower market in future.



The solar light tower are independent of the utility grid, require less maintenance, uses and store the energy provided by the sun, environment-friendly and renewable source of energy, these factors increases their market share. Additionally, LED light tower is gaining popularity as they require less maintenance, creates energy savings of up to 40 percent and can achieve up to 80 percent efficiency as compared to the metal halide units.



