Analysis on the North American Generator Set Market 2018-2019, with Forecasts to 2023
Nov 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Generator Set Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the North American generator set market. In the competitive generator space, market participants must leverage key differentiators, capitalizing on consumer demand for quality, reliability, and innovation.
Factors such as increased awareness among customers, higher power demand, unreliable grid infrastructure, and more severe and unpredictable power outages are likely to drive the demand for generator sets during the next 5 years.
The study also addresses current and future market opportunities in the United States and Canada as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in a rapidly changing environment.
Research Scope
Research Scope

The current market size for 2018 is provided for each segment and forecast until 2023. Forecasts by competitive revenues and unit shipment of natural gas generators and diesel generators are also provided. Revenue and units are tracked and forecast by power range.
End-user segments including commercial gensets, industrial gensets, and residential gensets are covered; in addition, revenue is predicted by the application including peak shaving, prime power, and stand-by. Market share is provided for the leading competitors, which include Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, and Kohler, among others.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, and at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2023?
- What are the key trends in the North American market? Do the generators offered today meet customer needs or is additional development needed?
- What are the current applications and use cases of generators across different verticals?
- What is the impact of generators on the energy sector? How will the structure of the market change with time?
- What are the leading companies that leverage generator technology in the energy sector?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Research Aim & Scope
- Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Buying Practice & Criteria
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Generator Set Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Generator Set Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Generator Set Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Residential Segment
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Oil and Gas Industry
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Diesel Generator Set Segment Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range
8. Gas Generator Set Segment Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Power Range
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Output Power Range
9. Key Conclusions
- Conclusion
10 Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8x78m
